Boat's affordable TWS Airdopes 175 launched in India

Boat has been quite active since the beginning of the year. The brand has launched multiple products in a short span to maintain its top position in the Indian wearables market. Now, the company is back with new earbuds, Boat Airdopes 175, that have been rolled out in India today.

The buds are budget-friendly as they are available for under Rs 2,000. As claimed by Boat, these buds offer a battery life of up to 35 hours which makes them outclass most of the competitors. In addition, the buds come with type-C fast charging support.

As for the pricing, the Boat Airdopes 175 are available in the market for a price of Rs 1,699. The buds are being shipped in four colour options - Red, Black, White, and Blue. The first sale of the earbuds is scheduled to be held on May 27 via Amazon India.

Boat Airdopes 175 specifications and features

The Boat Airdopes 175 comes equipped with a 10mm audio driver for an enhanced audio experience. The buds also get a quad-mic setup for offering crystal clear audio calls. They have a stem-like design and can be comfortably carried all day long.

They come with Bluetooth 5.2 to offer connectivity. The Buds are based on the IWP technology that allows the user to connect to various devices smoothly.

The Boat Airdopes 175 also supports multiple voice assistants like Google Voice Assistant for Android devices and Siri for iPhones. It also has an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Talking about the battery, the buds can last for 35 hours straight once charged completely. Individually, the buds can go on for 8 hours and with the case, the life extends by 27 hours. Boat says that the buds can go on for 75 minutes in a 5-minute charge.