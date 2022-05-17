Boat Watch Primia with AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling launches in India

Audio player loading…

Finally, the Boat Watch Primia has been launched in the Indian market. The wearable got listed on Amazon a week ago where the company revealed the specifications and launch date of the device. The wearable is being sold under the Amazon Specials portfolio.

The main highlights of this budget smartwatch are the AMOLED display and a Bluetooth calling feature. As for the design, the wearable has a round dial along with two crowns on the right side of the dial. The watch is being shipped in two different colour options - Black and Blue.

Boat Watch Primia pricing and availability

The Boat Watch Primia is available in the market at a price of Rs 3,999. However, this price is for the first 1000 customers to purchase the device. After that, the price of the smartwatch will be hiked up. The original price of the smartwatch could be Rs 5,499, as listed on Amazon.

Boat Watch Primia specifications

The Boat Watch Primia sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display along with a 454x454 pixels resolution. The wearable also extends support for Google Voice Assistant and Siri. The smartwatch can be used to make calls directly when it is connected to a smartphone. It also provides features like smart notifications, music control, and more.

For monitoring health, the smartwatch includes a SpO2 monitor, a stress monitor, and a heart rate sensor. The Boat Watch Primia comes with Apple Health and Google fit integration. Not only this, but the smartwatch also gets a sleep tracker, distance traveled, calories burnt, and steps counter.

In addition, the wearable also has the Boat Crest companion application that helps in creating a custom fitness plan, wellness crew, multiple sports modes, daily activity, etc. Once charged completely the smartwatch can go on for seven days straight.

Best budget smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in India