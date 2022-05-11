Boat Watch Primia with AMOLED display and 7 day battery to launch soon

Audio player loading…

The Boat is all set to launch a new budget smartwatch named Boat Watch Primia in the Indian market. Just ahead of its launch, the wearable has already been listed on Amazon India. All the key specifications and the features of the smartwatch have been revealed via the Amazon listing.

As for the design, this cheap martwatch has a circular dial with two crowns for navigation. It sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display along with a 454x454 pixels resolution. The crowns offered in the smartwatch can be used for accessing the menu.

Boat Watch Primia specifications and features

It extends support for multiple voice assistants including Siri and Google Voice Assistant. Furthermore, the voice assistants will also be able to create shopping lists and offer weather updates to the users.

When it comes to health and fitness, the smartwatch includes a heart rate sensor, stress monitor, SpO2 sensor, and a few more. The wearable also helps the user in keeping a track of steps taken every day, distance traveled, and calories burnt.

The smartwatch also has an IP67 rating for protection from water and dust. As claimed by the company, the smartwatch can go on for around 7 days once charge completely, when the user is not making Bluetooth calls. With the Bluetooth calling feature, the watch can go on for a couple of days.

The wearable also supports Apple Health and Google Fit by synchronizing it with the companion app, the Boat Crest app. Via the companion app, users will get customized daily activities, fitness plans, and a wellness crew. Other features of the device include music control, sports modes, smart notifications, etc.

As of now, there is no word regarding the launch date, pricing, and the first sale date of the smartwatch. It seems like the readers have to wait for a while to know the same.

