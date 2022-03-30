Boat Wave Lite smartwatch comes with Google Fit and Apple Health support

Audio player loading…

Boat, one of the most popular wearables producing brands in India, seems to hold on to its top position in the Indian wearables market. The brand keeps launching smartwatches and audio accessories at regular intervals to maintain its top position.

As of now, Boat has refreshed its smartwatch segment with the launch of the Boat Wave Lite smartwatch in India. The smartwatch has a square-shaped dial and a rotating crown for navigation. Moreover, the wearable also has multiple health monitoring features and sports modes.

Boat Wave Lite pricing and availability

The Boat Wave Lite smartwatch can be purchased in the Indian market for Rs 1,999. The wearable will go for sale starting from March 31 at 12:00 PM IST via Amazon India. The smartwatch will be available in three different colour options - Red, Black, and Blue.

Boat Wave Lite specifications

Boat Wave Lite comes equipped with a 1.69-inch display along with a 160-degree angle of view. It has 500 nits of peak brightness with a 70% RGB colour gamut. The watch has a compact dial and weighs around 44.8 grams.

The health-related features of the wearable include sleep mapping, SpO2 sensor, heart rate sensor. The sleep mapping feature of the device has tracked your total sleep time, deep sleep, and light sleep. It also comes with Google Fit and Apple Health integration too.

The smartwatch offers multiple sports modes including swimming, cycling, football, running, basketball, walking, skipping, etc. In addition, the wearable also supports Boat's companion application available for both Android and iOS devices.

The Boat Wave Lite offers a 7-day battery life. Furthermore, it also provides notifications for texts, social media handles, and calls. The smartwatch also allows the user to control music and the camera.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram