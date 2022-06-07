Boat Wave Connect smartwatch with 1.69-inch display launched in India

Audio player loading…

Boat has been dominating the smartwatch industry for a long time with the continuous launch of products in the Indian market. Now, the company is back in the market with a new wearable named Boat Wave Connect.

The watch offers a larger display as compared to other competitors available at the same price range. The smartwatch has a premium liquid silicone wristband for all day long. It has a rectangular dial and comes with the wave connect technology.

The Boat Wave smartwatch is available at a price of Rs 2,499. The device went on sale starting today via the official website or Boat and Flipkart.

Boat Wave specifications and features

The Boat Wave Connect comes with a 1.69-inch HD display that offers a better viewing experience. The smartwatch also gets an in-built speaker and mic for the purpose of Bluetooth Calling so that the user can establish a connection with their friends and family. Furthermore, the speaker can also be used to activate the Alexa voice assistant.

The watch includes health monitoring features like a stress level tracker, SpO2 sensor, and heart rate sensor. In addition, it also has a check on the distance traveled, sleep tracker, calories burnt, etc. The sleep tracker of the device also provides insights regarding deep and light sleep patterns.

Not only this, but the smartwatch also has 60 plus active sports modes along with auto-detection for activities like running and walking. When it comes to battery, the smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery life once charged completely when the Bluetooth is not being used.

With the Bluetooth calling functionality, the wearable can go on for 2 days. It also has IP68 certification for resistance to dust and water.

Boat’s position in the market

No doubt that all the recent stats suggest that Boat has been at the top of the Indian wearable market for the whole year. In the budget price segment, the company rarely has any competition left. However, when it comes to the premium segment, the company lacks to catch up with other players like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, etc. It seems like the Indian tycoon has to work a lot more to compete with these brands in the premium segment.

