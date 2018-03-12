Amazon Gadgets Sale: Best deals for March 2018

Amazon India is currently running a huge gadget sale, offering deals on a range of tech products, right from laptops, PC accessories to wearables, tablets, speakers and TVs. If you have been looking for some discounts and offers on tech products, perhaps Amazon has a good deal for you.

In this post, we will cover the top deals that are light on the pocket and offer good value for money. Don't forget to check out sorted list of deals on specific categories below.

Buy Lenovo IdeaPad 320E on Amazon @ Rs 42,990 The Lenovo IdeaPad 320E comes with a 15.6-inch HD display and is powered by a seventh generation core i5 7200U processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD. It runs on Windows 10 and comes with MS Office pre-installed. Currently, it is available at a discount of Rs 11,200, making it a good deal.

Buy Lenovo Ideapad Y700 on Amazon @ Rs 65,600 The Lenovo Ideapad Y700 is a powerful laptop from Lenovo that is powered by a core i7 6700HQ processor coupled with Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M graphics, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. It comes with a 15.6-inch display and runs on Windows 10. It is currently available for Rs 65,600, after a discount of Rs 26,390.

Buy Nikon D3300 24.2MP Digital SLR on Amazon @ Rs 34,990 The Nikon D3300 comes with a 24.2MP sensor along with the Expeed 4 processing engine that brings image quality improvements to the table. Offering impressive battery life and a range of accessories and lenses, the Nikon D3300 is still one of the better options when it comes to entry-level DSLRs.

Buy Apple Watch Series 2 on Amazon @ Rs 25,900 The Apple Watch Series 2 from Apple is currently available for Rs 25,900, after a discount of Rs 11,000. It comes with an S1 chipset, 1.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 340 x 272 pixels resolution and sapphire crystal glass. The Apple Watch Series 2 comes with heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and a built in GPS.

Buy Samsung Gear Sport on Amazon @ Rs 21,990 The Samsung Gear Sport is currently available for Rs 21,990, down from its regular price of Rs 22,990. It comes with Samsung Health, Samsung Connect and Samsung Pay support. The Gear Sport is swim-ready and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It comes with a heart rate monitor and GPS that allows you to track your activities.

Buy TomTom Touch on Amazon @ Rs 6,899 The TomTom Touch is currently available with a discount of Rs 1,100, bringing down its price to Rs 6,899. It comes with a 1.5-inch display which allows you to track notifications without using your phone. The TomTom Touch comes with a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and activity monitor.

Buy JBL Playlist 150 on Amazon @ Rs 7,999 The JBL Playlist 150 features two 2.25 inch woofers which are rated at 15W each. Featuring a built-in Chromecast, the JBL Playlist 150 offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and aux-in connectivity option. The Playlist 150 also comes with a microphone, so you can use the speaker to attend calls as well.

Buy Ultimate Ears Wonderboom on Amazon @ Rs 5,299 The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is a small speaker from UE and it comes with a 360-degree speaker. The device is capable of playing up to 10 hours of music on a single charge and is capable of playing music 100 feet away from you smartphone. It is IPX7 certified for water resistance. The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speaker is currently available for Rs 5,299, after a discount of Rs 2,696.