Acer launches five portable 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake laptops in India

Launched today: Swift 5 (SF514-55TA) Swift 3 (SF313-53) Swift 3 (SF314-59) Swift 3X (SF314-510G) Aspire 5 (A514-54G)

It’s been just a week since the Next@Acer global press conference, and the company is already bringing five of those laptops to India. All of them are powered by the new Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors which are optimized for compact form factors. With this, Acer claims the crown for the first laptops in India on the Intel Evo platforms as well as the Iris Xe graphics.

The launch includes 2020 refreshes to Acer’s most popular laptops in India as well as some new products in the thin and light space. The Acer Swift 3 SF313-52 from a few months ago was one of the first and only Project Athena certified laptops available in India.

Acer Swift 5

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55TA) is an ultra-thin and light laptop that weighs just 1.05 kg and is 1.49cm thick. The 14-inch Full HD display has a brightness of 340 nits and covers 100% of the sRGB colour space. Thin bezels and an elevating hinge enable it to have a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. It has an anti-microbial coating on the display as well. Powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and certified under the Intel Evo program, it is claimed to have a battery life of 17 hours. It starts at Rs 79,999 for the i5 variant and goes up to Rs 92,999 for the i7 model.

Acer Swift 3

Along with being extremely portable, the new Acer Swift 3 family also bring the new Intel Xe graphics card, Thunderbolt 4, PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD storage and fingerprint scanning.

The key difference between the two models is the display. The Swift 3 (SF313-53) offers a tall 3:2 VertiView with 100% sRGB coverage and 400 nits of brightness, making it more suited for productivity tasks. On the other hand, the Swift 3 (SF314-59) has a conventional 16:9 14-inch Full HD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 82%. The variants have a starting price of Rs 62,999 and Rs 82,999 respectively.

Acer Swift 3X

The first laptop in the new X series, the Acer Swift 3X (SF314-510G) is powered by the Intel Xe GPU for better graphical performance while gaming or editing. Improved ventilation and dual heat pipes ensure that it stays cool even under load. The 14-inch display covers 72% NTSC colour gamut and has been further optimized for accuracy and eye strain. It has a healthy port selection too with a Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0 as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. It starts at Rs 79,999 for the i5 version and Rs 92,999 for the i7.

Acer Aspire 5

The most affordable of the lot, the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54G) pairs the Intel Tiger Lake chipset with Nvidia MX350 graphics for decent performance. Other specs are standard with Wi-Fi 6, up to 2TB of storage, a 14-inch IPS display and up to 16GB of RAM. It starts at Rs 54,999.