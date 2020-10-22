Acer launches new laptops across the Swift, Spin and Aspire series

Acer has announced a bunch of new products under the Swift, Spin and Aspire series. All the new machines from Acer are powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Acer has announced new Acer Swift 3x, Acer Spin 5, Acer Spin 3, and Acer Aspire 5. These new laptops, 2-in-1 are made for those who want the latest processor in the heart and performance and portability are a priority. The Spin series features Acer Active Stylus while the Aspire 5 comes with an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU.

Acer Swift 3x

The first “x” series laptop, the Acer Swift 3x comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor paired with new Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete graphics. It is thin and light laptop made for those who are looking for performance on the go. It weighs 1.37Kgs and can last up to 17.5 hours on a single charge. There is also fast charge support which gives you four hours of usage with just 30 minutes of charge.

With Acer Swift 3x you are looking at a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 84% screen to body ratio and covers 72% of the NTSC colour gamut. Port options include USB-C, Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2. You also get Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) support onboard. Other features include fingerprint reader, Wake On Voice, and Windows 10 OS.

Acer Spin 5

The all-new Acer Spin 5 comes with a 13.5-inch IPS display with 2256 x 1504 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. It is a 2-in-1 laptop with touch functionality and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It weighs just 1.23 Kgs which makes it portable as well. It is also pretty thin at just 14.9mm. It offers a 360-degree hinge design that enables it to transform into a variety of different form factors, such as tablet mode or clamshell mode.

Under the hood, the Spin 5 is powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphic engine. You also get Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES technology. On a single charge, the machine lasts up to 15 hours. For ports, there is a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 certification, Killer 1650 Wi-Fi, fingerprint reader and dual front-facing speakers on the Spin 5.

Acer Spin 3

The refresh Acer Spin 3 is a notebook with 13.3-inch screen size. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio that boasts up to a resolution of 2560x1600 and it is a touch screen machine. It runs on 11th gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics. The Spin 3 rotates 360-degrees, giving you the ability to work and play in whatever way comes naturally.

It also comes with a built-in Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to make the most use of the touch screen. Other features include dual SSDs, 2 x USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and Killer 1650 Wi-Fi.

Acer Aspire 5

Running on the latest 11the gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics or optional discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPUs, the Aspire 5 is the cheapest machine in the list. The Acer Aspire 5 comes in two screen sizes - a 14-inch one and a 15.6-inch one. You get Full HD IPS display with the touch screen on both the variants. It offers a thin bezels ad brings up the screen-to-body ratio to 80%.

You can go with up to 24GB DDR4 Memory and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2TB HDD storage. There is also fingerprint reader, dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), USB-C, USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 2.0 port and two SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps Type-A ports.

Pricing and Availability

Price Indian equivalent Acer Swift 3X starts at $ 899.99 Rs 66,282 Acer Spin 5 starts at $ 999.99 Rs 73,647 Acer Spin 3 starts at $ 859.99 Rs 62,600 Acer Aspire 5 starts at $ 499.99 Rs 36,823

Acer Swift 3X (SF314-510G) will be available in North America in December starting at USD 899.99 (approx. Rs 66,282). The Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) will be available in North America in February 2021 starting at USD 999.99 (approx. Rs 73,647).

The Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) laptop will be available in North America in March 2021 starting at USD 849.99 (approx. Rs 62,600). Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) 14-inch and 15.6-inch models will be available in North America in December starting at USD 499.99 (approx. Rs 36,823).