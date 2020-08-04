Acer Swift 3 with Intel Core i5 processor launched in India

The new Acer Swift 3 is now available in India and is the company's first laptop under Intel’s Project Athena program in the country. As always, it aims to strike a fine balance between portability, productivity and performance.

Under the Project Athena, Intel co-engineers’ laptops along with the brands to create thin and light devices that, along with the powerful set of specifications, guarantee the best mobile performance.

Acer Swift 3 price and availability

The price of Acer Swift 3 in India is set at Rs. 77,500, however, it will retail for Rs. 64,999 via Acer’s exclusive stores and other leading retail stores. Acer is also offering a one year Accidental Damage Protection, 2 years of Extended Warranty, Antivirus & data Recovery Software and a BT Headphone or Speaker along with the laptop under the Acer Day offer.

Acer Swift 3 specifications and features

The Swift 3 comes with a 13.5-inches QHD IPS display with a 3:2 aspect, 400 nits brightness and 2256*1504-pixel resolution. Presence of thin bezels on the sides of the display means that the screen-to-body-ratio on the laptop is 84%. The display on this laptop covers 100% of sRGB colour gamut and comes with Acer's suite of Color Intelligence and ExaColor software to enhance the experience further.

The laptop is powered by Intel’s latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with integrated Iris Plus Graphics and 8GB of DDR4 RAM that is expandable up to 16GB. For storage, the laptop has 512 GB of PCIe Gen3 SSD which can be further expanded up to 1TB.

Despite the metal build, the Asus Swift 3 weighs just 1.19 Kgs and is just 15.95 mm in thickness. In terms of connectivity, it comes with Dual-Band WiFi 6 (802.11ax), an HDMI, a USB C with Thunderbolt 3 and a USB3.1 Gen 2 that can double up as a DisplayPort and can also be used for power delivery.

Acer claims that the battery pack present on the laptop offers 17-hours of battery backup and can offer up to 4 hours of backup with just 30 minutes of charge. The laptop also comes with a Wake on Voice feature that allows users to interact with the device via voice commands to Cortana. Other features include a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard and an HD webcam for those video calls and virtual meetings.