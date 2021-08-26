5 movies and shows on Indian OTT platforms for this weekend

This time, for our weekly OTT recommendations, we have gone all south --- Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, to be precise. With theatres reopening with restrictions in many parts of the country, some of the biggies are waiting it out to make it to the cinema halls. But that doesn't mean OTT platforms are starved.

The five choices we have for this week include four movies and a comedy show in Tamil. We kick off with the Malayalam film Pidikittapulli, Then there is the Tamil film, the anti-anthology Kasada Tabara. We have two Telugu movies. And they are: Thimmarusu and SR Kalyanamandapam. Our list is rounded off with the comedy show Lol- Enga Siri Paapom.

Pidikittapulli

Quick Details Director: Jishnu Sreekandan Cast: Sunny Wayne, Ahaana Krishna, Baiju Santhosh, Lalu Alex, Saiju Kurup Language: Malayalam Platform: Jio Cinema Release date: August 27, 2021.

Synopsis: Malayalam cinema has a great record in mixing crime drama with comedy and presenting as a goofball entertainer. Pidikittapulli, which has been in the making for quite some time, falls in that genre.

Debutant director Jishnu Sreekandan has said that the film would be a twisty comedy. That would mean it is a comedy of errors and mistaken identities, the kind of films that director Priyadarshan is known for.

Sunny Wayne who has emerged as a bankable actor in recent times has to carry the film on his shoulders along with a gaggle of performers who are intrinsic to a film of this type. The story has two arcs and they converge and confound as a comedic caper.

Thimmarusu

Quick Details Director: Sharan Koppisetty Cast: Satyadev, Priyanka Jawalkar, Brahmaji Language: Telugu Platform: Netflix Release date: August 28,. 2021.

Synopsis: Thimmarusu is a remake of the Kannada film Birbal. The director Sharan Koppisetty while sticking to the original film, however, has cut the flab to present an engaging film. The film has a smart story, and the presence of Satyadev in the lead adds agreeable panache to the proceedings. His previous release Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, a remake of the Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram was also well acclaimed.

It is a crime thriller. The film revolves around a cab driver's murder and the hero's quest to find the real killer after an innocent man gets falsely implicated in the case. The film released during the Covid second wave, and still managed to become a hit.

SR Kalyanamandapam

Quick Details Director: Sridhar Gade Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Sai Kumar, Priyanka Jawalkar Language: Telugu Platform: Aha Release date: August 27, 2021.

Synopsis: a young man returns to his hometown to take over the family’s kalyana mandapam that has fallen on hard times. The young man also has issues with his father and they are not in talking terms. The dad, an alcoholic, has problems with his wife. A dilapidated wedding hall and dysfunctional family. The young man has to set right both. In the process, he is also in a complicated love relationship.

This story is given a typical Telugu mass treatment filled with comedy, songs, sentiments and action set pieces. It may be formulaic, but it is also proven entertainment in these parts.

Kasada Tabara

Quick Details Director: Chimbu Deven Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, Harish Kalyan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Premgi Amaren, Janani, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Venkat Prabhu. Language: Tamil Platform: SonyLIV Release date: August 27, 2021.

Synopsis: Chimbu Deven is among the most creative directors in Tamil cinema. The man has an impish sense of humour and his 23 am Pulikesi, a rare comedy in a historical, is testament to his craft and ability.

Kasada Tabara also seems an interesting attempt. In that it is an inversion on a typical anthology. It has six set of stories, but all directed by the same person, and the tales are linked through an invisible thread.

Being six stories, there is a huge cast. The film's the music composers are: Yuvan Shankar Raja, Santhosh Narayanan, Ghibran, Premgi, Sam CS, Sean Roldan, and the cinematographers are: M S Prabhu, S D Vijay Milton, Balasubramaniam, R D Rajasekhar, Sakthi Saravanan, and S R Kathir.

Lol - Enga Siringa Paapom

Quick Details Hosts: (Late) Vivekh, Shiva Cast: Sathish, Abishek Kumar, Premji, Pugazh, Syama Harini, Powerstar Srinivasan, Maya S. Krishnan, Harathi, RJ Vignesh, Baggy. Language: Tamil Platform: Amazon Prime Video Release date: August 27, 2021.

Synopsis: The popular 'Last one Laughing' TV show franchise is now making its way to Tamil. In the show, ten comics are put in a room for 6 hours in a no-holds-barred battle of wits, jokes and improvisational and physical comedy; the goal is to be the last person in the room with a straight face, wins the grand prize of Rs 25 lakh.

The roster of 10 comedians include Maya S Krishnan, Abhisek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Vignesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Syama Harini and Baggy.

The highlight though would be the fact that this will give you a chance to watch actor Vivekh as one of the judges. He passed away early this year. 'Mirchi' Shiva is the other judge on the show.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, India, said in a press release, “This is an emotional moment for us. While we are yet to come to terms with Vivekh sir's loss, we feel extremely fortunate that we got an opportunity to work with him. LOL - Enga Siri Paappom is a special tribute to him and his fans.”