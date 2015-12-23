How technology can make your Christmas Day perfect

Christmas is a time to kick back, relax and forget all about the modern world. Like hell it is.

Since smart fridges and cookers aren't quite able to cook Christmas dinner for you yet, you're on your own in the kitchen. Elsewhere, however, Christmas can be automated to a greater degree than ever.

From streaming Driving Home For Christmas around the house to blocking it out completely (and even plotting your escape), and from filming a souvenir video to compiling a first aid kit for gifts, we've got all the tech you need for an extra-ordinarily electronic Christmas Day.