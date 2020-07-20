OnePlus Nord launch: how to watch it using the AR app

The OnePlus Nord launch is almost here, but it's not happening like any other smartphone launch you've seen before - it's happening in AR.

The OnePlus Nord launch event is set to kick off on July 21 starting 3pm BST / 10am EDT / 7am PDT. That's pretty early in some regions, but it's predominantly a Europe and India launch anyway.

What makes this launch different from most is that, to view it, you don't just turn on your computer and load up a web page - instead, you have to download an app and view the launch in augmented reality (AR).

We haven't seen a phone launch in AR, so we're certainly intrigued to see how it plays out and if it works, and we imagine you are too. That's why we've come up with this guide on how to view the OnePlus Nord launch event using your phone.

It's worth pointing out that some older phones without AR capabilities might not be able to show this launch, or may not do so very well, but it's possible OnePlus might also broadcast a traditional livestream.

How to watch the OnePlus Nord AR livestream

(Image credit: OnePlus)

To watch the OnePlus Nord livestream, you're going to need to download the company's AR app. Don't worry, you don't have to have a OnePlus phone to use it.

The app is called OnePlus Nord AR, and you can easily find it on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Simply download it onto your chosen device to get ready for the event.

When you load up the app you'll have to grant it a few permissions, then you're given the option to create an avatar for the launch (but you don't need to if you just want to watch the phone get unveiled).

Next you'll have to set up the AR - as with all AR, you need a flat surface, so a table or big desk will be fine. When we tested the app it took a while for the device to find a flat surface, but clearing away some clutter helped.

When the flat surface has been recognized, a floating phone will appear in the space with a countdown - this tells you how long there is to go until the OnePlus Nord launches. Nothing more will happen until then, but now you've set up the app, you're ready for 3pm BST / 10am EDT / 7am PDT on July 21 for the launch to take place.