How to watch Harley Quinn online: stream season 3 of the acclaimed animated series on HBO Max

Harley and Poison Ivy return for another gleefully irreverent dose of animated superhero mayhem. Expect plant-based pandemonium as Ivy tries to terraform the city while Harley’s ex-partner Joker embarks on a political career as Gotham’s mayor. Exciting, award-winning, and LGBT+ representing, we explain below how to watch Harley Quinn season 3 online now, exclusively on HBO Max (opens in new tab) in the US.

Watch Harley Quinn season 3 online Release date: Thursday, July 28 New episodes: weekly at the same time Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, J.B. Smoove, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, Christopher Meloni US Streaming: HBO Max

Season 2 saw the Injustice League try and take over Gotham City, concluding with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) ditching Kite Man to be with BFF Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco), who locked lips as they sped off into the sunset pursued by a frantic Commissioner Gordon.

Now officially a couple, “Harlivy” are back with plans to terraform Gotham. Of course, things go spectacularly wrong when the city is overcome by ferocious foliage, and the trailer briefly sees Harley side-by-side with Batgirl (Briana Cuoco) to save lives. Has the former bad girl gone good?

Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) makes his debut as Nightwing, joining forces with a permanently brooding Batman, in addition to Sam Richardson as the “humanoid pile of vegetable matter” known as...Swamp Thing!

It’s hilarious, bloody, and great fun for DC fans. So, read on below as we explain how to watch Harley Quinn season 3 online.

How to watch Harley Quinn season 3 on HBO Max in the US

(opens in new tab) Harley Quinn season 3 will land exclusively on HBO Max (opens in new tab) Thursday, July 28 at around 6am PT / 9am ET, with the first three episodes ready to binge straight away and the remainder released once per week until September 15. If you're not currently a HBO Max subscriber and are curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price (opens in new tab) points - $9.99 a month with commercials (opens in new tab), or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also brings 4K streams and Dolby Atmos sound. Alternatively, save 16% and sign up to its annual plan (opens in new tab) for a $99.99/$149.99 fee. That basically means you’ll get two months of free streaming for the year!

That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including Westworld, The Flight Attendant, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, plus Succession, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

Can I watch Harley Quinn online in Canada?

Harley Quinn doesn’t have a home on streaming services in Canada yet. New episodes are normally broadcast on Global TV live though and then added to their on-demand platform, and we're just waiting on a broadcast date for season 3.

Until then, it’s possible to catch up with the first two seasons on Apple iTunes and buy them as digital downloads for CA$19.99 each.

Can I watch Harley Quinn season 3 online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) There’s no confirmed release date for Harley Quinn season 3 in the UK either. Linear channel E4 has broadcast prior seasons before, but that includes a lengthy six-month from when the show debuts in America. So it could be as late as January 2023 before Brits see season 3. If you want a recap of this award-winning series, both seasons 1 and 2 can be purchased on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab). They're £1.89 per episode in SD format, or you can purchase the whole of season 1 for £14.99 and season 2 for £19.99, regardless of the format you choose.

Can I watch Harley Quinn online in Australia?

This HBO Original series really is exclusive. It’s the same story in Australia, where Harley Quinn season 3 doesn’t have a confirmed broadcaster or streaming home right now.

The best you can do is purchase the series' debut season via Apple iTunes, which costs AUS$29.99 for all 13 episodes.