How to use iCloud storage on Windows PCs

Most iPhone users will have been nagged into setting up an iCloud account during the set-up process. As Apple's cloud storage service, iCloud is often looked on as a rival to Dropbox or Google Drive, but it actually functions differently from both of those systems.

Many Apple apps, such as Pages or Numbers, can store their documents in iCloud by default. This is no use to a Windows user, as those apps won't run on your PC, but if your iPhone is set up to back up the photos it takes to iCloud, this can be a good way of getting the images onto your computer.

You can sync contacts and calendar events too. iCloud doesn't replace iTunes if you're using it to take back-ups of your mobile device, so you'll need to keep both installed on your PC.