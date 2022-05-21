Brentford vs Leeds live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Nothing less than a win will do for Leeds on Sunday in their battle to beat the dreaded drop as Jesse Marsch's men face Brentford at the Community Stadium.

The away side go into the final fixture of the season level on points with Burnley, knowing that they need to better the Clarets' result to avoid playing next season in the Championship.

Read on to find out how to get a Brentford vs Leeds live stream and watch the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Brentford vs Leeds live stream Date: Sunday, May 22 Kick-off time: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 8.30pm IST / 1am AEST / 3am NZST Venue: The Community Stadium, London US live stream: Peacock TV Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free UK stream: Sky Sports

With Burnley having a significantly better goal difference, Leeds fans will be nervously keeping an eye on their relegation rivals' game against Newcastle hoping that they don't pull off a win.

Leeds picked up a potentially a crucial point last week when Pascal Struijk headed home a late equaliser against Brighton in a 1-1 draw.

Brentford will meanwhile be looking to end a superb first season in the Premier League with a strong showing in front of their home fans, knowing that a win here could earn them a top half finish.

It's all or nothing, so follow our guide to get a Brentford vs Leeds live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Brentford vs Leeds in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Brentford vs Leeds kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday, and is being shown on Peacock. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Brentford vs Leeds from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. It'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Brentford vs Leeds live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Brentford vs Leeds from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Brentford vs Leeds live stream in the UK

Brentford vs Leeds is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, via the network's Sky Sports Football channel. Coverage starts at 2.30pm BST, ahead of a 4pm kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up ExpressVPN and try it for 30 days with a money-back guarantee and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Brentford vs Leeds live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League games in Canada and is showing every single match, including Brentford vs Leeds, which kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday morning. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which also gets you live coverage of the Champions League, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Brentford vs Leeds: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every Premier League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Brentford vs Leeds in Australia. The game kicks off at 1am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning, but this being the last game of the season, the late night will be worth it. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Brentford vs Leeds: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Brentford vs Leeds at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning, but this should be well worth the sleepy night. Once that free trial's expired, you'll get coverage of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and plenty more, for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Brentford vs Leeds: live stream Premier League action online in India