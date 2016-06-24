How to use iTunes in Windows 10

Apple's iTunes app allows you to access the iTunes Store and purchase new media, as well as keep your iOS device backed up and up to date.

In this tutorial, we'll introduce you to the latest version, iTunes 12. iTunes 12 enables you to use Apple's newest Store features, such as Family Sharing (which lets you share your purchases with up to six people in your family, without having to dole out accounts or share your passwords).

It also brings a few changes to the interface compared to the previous version.

Of course, iTunes 12 isn't perfect by any means, and some Windows 10 users have experienced issues upgrading from iTunes 11.

We'll show you the best way to install iTunes 12 to avoid those issues, and if you just don't like the new app, we'll also show you how to downgrade to the previous version. Let's get started!