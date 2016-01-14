How to use iTunes 12

When it comes to organising your music, movies, TV shows and other media, iTunes provides an easy way to build up your collection, and powerful features to help decide what music you hear.

You can manually build playlists, but iTunes also enables you to specify a few criteria – say, tracks from the '90s that you've rated four or five stars – and it'll pick out matching tracks in an instant, even from a library that contains thousands of items, to save you the bother of doing it yourself.

You can buy from the iTunes Store from within iTunes. There's a free 'Single of the Week' on the store's front page, but to buy other things you'll need to add a payment method – such as your bank card or funds from an iTunes gift card, available in many supermarkets.

Audio CDs can be imported into your library so you don't have to reach for a disc to play an album.

With many recent Macs or slim line laptop, you'll need to add an inexpensive external CD drive (generally less than £30/$43/AU$62). iTunes is also how you copy music and other media from your library to an iPod or other iOS device, so you can enjoy it even when you're away from your Mac.

Here's how to get around in iTunes and find its essential features.