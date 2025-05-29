Apple’s Logic Pro for iPad and Mac can now capture your performances even when you forget to hit record

Apple's just dropped a pretty significant upgrade to Logic Pro for Mac and iPad

Flashback Capture will handle the recording even if you don't start it

Stem Splitters gains more functionality, and a bit of Apple Intelligence arrives in this creative tool

Apple’s been on a roll with Logic Pro on the Mac and iPad – in 2024, the tech giant ushered in several AI-powered features, including an impressive Stem Splitter, and now, for the first major update of 2025, you could say it’s turning things up to 11.

Leading the improvements for both the Mac and iPad is a new tool that will save your brilliant take, even if you forget to hit the record button. Beyond that, Stem Splitter is an even more powerful tool, and Apple Intelligence is arriving within the long-standing Notepad functionality.

So let’s start with Flashback Capture – this is a renaming of ‘Capture Recording’ and an expansion of its capabilities. Whether you’re a pro at Logic or maybe just upgrading from GarageBand, you’ve likely experienced this when you start strumming on a guitar, sing a few chords, or play another instrument – greatness strikes, but you forget to hit record. This feature has the potential to be a lifesaver, as it automatically captures your performance before you hit record.

(Image credit: Apple)

With the press of a button, you can then make it appear on your timeline. As part of its rebranding, Flashback Capture now works with any MIDI source – or, more accurately, with any audio source. It also works if you play something while listening to another piece of your timeline – when inspiration strikes, regardless of whether you start recording, Flashback Capture kind of saves the day. This update is now available for Mac with Logic Pro 11.2 and for iPad with Logic Pro version 2.2, both of which are now available.

The ever-popular Stem Splitter, which utilizes AI to analyze an audio file and separate the instruments or vocals into individual tracks, is receiving an enhancement. Previously, it could separate vocals, bass, and drums into separate tracks while placing other potential elements into a track called “other.”

Now, Apple is adding the ability to recognize piano and guitar, while also promising better audio fidelity. This should be pretty helpful, though if you have a horn section in your band, those wonderful brass instruments will still live in the ‘other’ track. There will also be presets to pick from, including a cappella, instrumental with vocals, or just instrumental. Stem Splitter will still only be available on Macs and iPads with Apple Silicon inside, specifically the M1 chip or newer.

(Image credit: Apple)

While there is some AI and machine learning, Apple is also incorporating Writing Tools integration. Essentially, the Notepad tool inside Logic Pro will now have a dedicated button for Writing Tools, allowing you to leverage Apple’s own models or ChatGPT’s smarts to help flesh out lyrics, potentially.

If you’re keen on new sound packs, Logic Pro on the Mac is gaining Magnetic Imperfections and Tosin Abasi, while the iPad version gets the brand-new Dancefloor Rush. The latter here offers alchemy patches and hundreds of loops, all themed around drum and bass. It sounds a lot like summer pop and should be fun.

(Image credit: Apple)

Lastly, for Logic Pro on iPad, Learn MIDI is arriving and will help you get the hang of these physical control devices with minimal previous experience. Essentially, you can plug a compatible MIDI device into your iPad via USB-C and then assign a function in Logic Pro to a physical control, such as a knob. You’ll be able to customize the experience to your exact needs, and as they evolve, you can adjust your setup accordingly.

The best news, though, and keeping with Apple’s past enhancements to the software suite, is that if you’ve already bought Logic Pro for the Mac or subscribe to Logic Pro for iPad, you’ll get all these new features for free.

Apple’s also not increasing the cost for either. Logic Pro for the Mac is still a one-time purchase of $199.99 / £199.99 / AU$ 299.99 and Logic Pro for iPad is $5.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 or annually at $49.99 / £49.99 / AU$59.99.

Additionally, you can still get a one-month free trial on the iPad or a 90-day free trial on the Mac for Logic.