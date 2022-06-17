5 Google Chrome features that make it better than Microsoft Edge

If you want a web browser that can create documents, browse Twitter, and, play Banjo Kazooie through Game Pass, then Google Chrome is the browser to beat.

However, compared to the late 90s, there's more than one web browser to choose from, with Opera, Firefox, Apple's Safari, and others that are trying to grab more market share.

Yet Chrome is leading the way here, mainly thanks to its easy integration with Google's other apps and its web store. But with the retirement of Internet Explorer on June 15, users may be wondering if a move to Microsoft's Edge browser or Chrome is the best option.

With this in mind, we've got five reasons why the move to Google Chrome would be a better choice for you.

1. Better support for Extensions

(Image credit: AnchorFree)

Chrome's Web Store (opens in new tab) has thousands of extensions (opens in new tab) that can change how Chrome works for you. One could be a coupon-finder, another could look for spelling mistakes when you write up an email.

It's as easy as looking for what you need, pressing install, and you can use it with no need to restart the browser.

Compared to Microsoft Edge, even though it runs on the same web browser engine as Chrome, the steps can be longer. Some extensions may require you to download them first, then run them. Plus, the default Edge Store offers far less choice compared to Google's library of extensions.

2. Search Engine

(Image credit: How-to desktop/YouTube)

Between Bing and Google, it's no contest when it comes to the default search engine on Chrome.

While Bing has a nice front page and accurate information for results, Google feels faster, and its design for showing results is cleaner and more organized than Microsoft's offering.

Granted, you can change the default search engine to whatever you wish in both browsers, but when it comes to the first time you're trying to search for something, it's a home run for Google Chrome.

3. Works on Chrome OS

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

An obvious pick here but a positive nonetheless - if you've used Google's Chromebook laptops before, you'll find Chrome's browser to be ubiquitous.

The machines are tailor-made for Chrome, so if you're a student, or you just want something that does one thing well, a Chromebook will do that for you.

4. Better syncing of accounts

(Image credit: Shutterstock / XanderSt)

Once you log in to your Google account in Chrome, everything syncs over - from your bookmarks to your passwords.

Some use Google Chrome as their "work web browser", and as a way of keeping all of their work within one app on their machine, helping them better separate work from home life. Then once they use their work machine, the new favorites and extensions are synced up, ready to go.

This is an aspect that sets Chrome apart from Edge, as it can be slower to sync accounts when using Microsoft's browser in our experience.

With Chrome available on Android (opens in new tab) and iOS (opens in new tab), syncing your data is automatic, so you never have to worry about whether that new bookmark has been saved.

5. Better Autofill support

(Image credit: Google)

Even though Chrome and Edge run off similar engines that help display all of the websites you browse correctly, automatically filling in passwords and addresses is a faster affair in Chrome.

You can also add multiple addresses. For example, one could be added as a delivery address, while you can add your home address for anything else, and Chrome will give you the option of choosing one or the other.

This also allows you to input multiple payment methods, which lets you use certain cards to help pay for that surprise present.