The cheapest unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra SIM-free prices in February 2020

Both the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra SIM-free unlocked are the perfect example to show that we've well and truly entered the world of expensive Android phones. Competing with the iPhone 11 Pro for price, what are you getting for your money here?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: February 11 2020

Launch Price: $1199 | £999 | AU$1649

Platform: Android 10

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 12 + 64 + 12MP

Screen: 6.2-inch, 1440 x 3200

Battery: 4500mAh

Colours: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

Arguably...a lot. Starting with the S20 Plus - the cheaper of these two devices - you're getting Samsung's top-end specs. 120Hz AMOLED 6.7-inch display. 4500mAh battery and a slightly overkill 12GB Ram processor.

Then Samsung crammed in an enormous amount of camera features: wide angle, ultra-wide, telescopic lens, depth vision and that barely cracks the surface of it. But at £999/$1199, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus isn't actually that expensive for what you're getting.

Then, there's the unlocked SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. We're going to cut straight to the chase here, the S20 Ultra has an RRP of $1399/£1199/AU$1999...yep, it's not cheap.

And while the Galaxy Ultra is one of the most expensive phones out there (folding handsets excluded), the specs prove why. The battery is a massive 5000mAh, there's 16GB Ram inside and the display comes in at a mammoth 6.9-inches.

Then the camera. On top of what the S20 Plus can offer, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has stepped up with AI pixel pairing technology for the crispest of photos and a 100x zoom for your very very long distance shots.

To make the high-end prices of both of these handsets slightly easier to bare, Samsung will also throw in a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with any pre-order deal before March 10.

Today's cheapest Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra unlocked / SIM free prices: