What time is House of the Dragon episode 8 online? Stream the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere

Prepare for a royal rumble as Princess Rhaenyra and her Velaryon kin find themselves in a power struggle with House Hightower. Who’ll become bloody collateral damage in this desperate quest for the throne? Find out below, as we explain what time House of the Dragon episode 8 is available where you are.

*Warning – episode 7 spoilers below*

Watch House of the Dragon episode 8 online Release date: Sunday, October 9 New episodes: every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on HBO Cast: Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Tom Glynn-Carney Streaming options: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab)|Crave (CA)| Now (UK) |Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

Passions ran wild as Lady Laena’s body was commended to Blackwater Bay. Alicent’s son Prince Aemond commandeered the monstrous Vhagar before going on a joy ride around Driftmark, and rumours about the legitimacy of Rhaenyra’s heirs led to a brutal smackdown in which young Prince Lucerys lacerated Aemond’s eyeball.

Finally, years of resentment boiled over when Lady Alicent (Olivia Cooke) demanded retributive justice, lunging towards the prince with a dagger but wounding Rhaenyra instead. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) insisted that any further slander would end in severed tongues, yet the episode concluded with battle lines and allegiances clearly defined.

‘The Lord of the Tides’ will depict the rapidly declining relations between these warring factions – and there’s another time jump coming! Worryingly, Viserys is nowhere to be seen, and that snake Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) declares that he now “speaks with the King’s voice”. Expect a major shift in his absence: one that temporarily gives the Hightowers a dangerous advantage.

What time is House of the Dragon episode 8 online to watch? Just read our guide below to find out and stream this gripping Game of Thrones prequel.

When will House of the Dragon episode 8 arrive on HBO Max?

House of the Dragon episode 8 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, October 9 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

That's the exact time last week's episode arrived on the Warner Bro's streaming platform, and is unlikely to change throughout the remaining run of the first season's 10 episodes.

Elsewhere around the world you can expect the episode to land at the following times:

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 8 on HBO Max in the US

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including The Sopranos, Westworld, The Flight Attendant, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker and Harley Quinn, plus Succession, Rap Sh!t, The Matrix Resurrections, and all episodes of Game of Thrones, of course.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 8 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) UK viewers can watch House of the Dragon episode 8 simultaneous with its US broadcast through Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) on Monday, October 10 at 2am BST (that’s late Sunday night/early Monday morning). Thankfully, every episode is shown again later in the day at the more reasonable time of 9pm on Monday evening. Sky subscribers can also stream House of the Dragon on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go (opens in new tab) streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 8 FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Royal insurrection is brewing! House of the Dragon episode 8 airs on Sunday, October 9 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT – the same day as in the US. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The Time Travelers' Wife and We Own This City.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 8 online in Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) Binge (opens in new tab) is the home of House of the Dragon in Australia and episode 8 will hit the streaming service on Monday, October 10 at 11am AEST, with new episodes arriving at the same time each week. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch House of the Dragon. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

