West Ham vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

London derbies don’t get much nastier than West Ham vs Tottenham, and with David Moyes' men four places off the bottom of the league and staring down the barrel of a tough, tough run of fixtures, they need to force Spurs to fight for every inch at London Stadium. This should get tasty, so read on to find out how to watch a West Ham vs Tottenham live stream and catch the Premier League online, no matter where you are.

Pablo Fornals bought a ticket and won the lottery on Sunday, his deflected strike against Aston Villa securing the Hammers' first points of the season. Michail Antonio and Saïd Benrahma made big contributions off the bench, and the club record signing of stylish Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta has further lifted the mood.

However, with Chelsea and Newcastle up next, getting points on the board remains the priority for Moyes, who's unlikely to go too gung-ho with his approach just yet. Tottenham seem to have perfected the gameplan under Antonio Conte, who's got them up to 3rd with 10 points playing on the counter-attack.

Richarlison is pushing for a starting berth, having provided a gorgeous outside of the boot assist for Harry Kane, who has hit his stride. A game-winning brace against Nottingham Forest on Sunday put him joint-third on the all-time Premier League top scorers list, though his partner in crime Son Heung-min has looked completely out of sorts.

Another thing Conte may be concerned about is the way Forest marauded down Spurs’ left flank, where Ben Davies and Ivan Perisic were stationed, and Moyes may well instruct Jarrod Bowen to do the same. Follow our guide to get a West Ham vs Tottenham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch West Ham vs Tottenham on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream West Ham vs Tottenham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream West Ham vs Tottenham from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

West Ham vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch West Ham vs Tottenham on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of West Ham vs Tottenham. Coverage starts at 7.15pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Tottenham on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously early start though, with kick-off set for 4.45am AEST on Thursday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month, and the platform can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch West Ham vs Tottenham on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 6.45am NZST on Thursday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

West Ham vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League online in India