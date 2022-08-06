West Ham vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Man City begin their Premier League title defense against West Ham, who posed plenty of problems for Pep Guardiola last season. The Hammers very nearly derailed City's title charge on the penultimate weekend of the campaign, and with Guardiola still trying to figure out how best to integrate mega-money No.9 Erling Haaland, David Moyes' men might just spy the opportunity for an early upset. Read on to find out how to watch West Ham vs Man City online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are.

The Abu Dhabi cash has flowed freely once again this summer, but marquee signing Haaland has taken heavy criticism after squandering a pair of easy opportunities in the Community Shield last weekend. What was truly puzzling about Man City's performance was Kevin de Bruyne's apparent reluctance to play the Norwegian through whenever he broke Liverpool's offside trap, which he did on multiple occasions.

This was supposed to be - and could yet become - the partnership of City fans' dreams, but early evidence suggests that City's playmakers may have grown so used to playing without a striker that either they or Haaland is going to have to tweak their game in order to strike up an understanding.

West Ham's best business of the summer was retaining Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen, who terrorized City in May. He scored two nearly identical goals by capitalizing on a pair of lapses in concentration in the City backline, and Michail Antonio should have made it three before Guardiola's men struck back.

The Irons tore out of the traps last season and looked nailed-on for Champions League qualification before completely running out of steam, and the signing of Gianluca Scamacca should help matters, lightening Antonio's workload in particular. Follow our guide to get a West Ham vs Man City live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch West Ham vs Man City on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. Peacock TV is the live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are also being shown on NBC and USA Network. Peacock costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Peacock while abroad. (opens in new tab) We recommend ExpressVPN.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream West Ham vs Man City in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream West Ham vs Man City from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

West Ham vs Man City live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch West Ham vs Man City on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$14.99 each month if you sign up for the CA$179.93 yearly plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a West Ham vs Man City live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) West Ham vs Man City is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 4pm BST, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Man City on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 1.30am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Premier League football fans can watch West Ham vs Man City on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.30am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

West Ham vs Man City: live stream Premier League online in India