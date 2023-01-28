Watch Rybakina vs Sabalenka: live stream Australian Open final from anywhere today

Watch a Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream

You can watch Rybakina vs Sabalenka on 9Now for free in Australia today. In the US, you can watch the Australian Open final on ESPN+ and ESPN. In the UK and Europe, the tennis is on Discovery Plus. Full details on how to watch Rybakina vs Sabalenka from anywhere are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally January 28: Not before 7.30pm AEDT / 9.30pm NZDT / 8.30am GMT / 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT Free live stream: 9Now (Aus) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Rybakina vs Sabalenka: match preview

At the fourth time of asking, Aryna Sabalenka is finally into her first ever grand slam final, but she's up against a woman who seems to be able to do everything just a tiny bit better than her. Fellow big hitter Elena Rybakina leads the field with 45 aces and the highest percentage of first-serve points won, edging Sabalenka in both categories. The Belarusian, however, has won all three of their previous encounters. It's a warm evening at Melbourne Park with the pair ready to take to the Rod Laver Arena shortly.

Sabalenka, 24, has been on the cusp of her first major title for 18 months, but a tendency to crumple on the biggest stages means she's still not taken that final step. Key to the No.5 seed's run in Melbourne has been her drastically improved serve. She's struck home 29 aces and has been broken just six times, though double-faults are still an issue. Only two players have committed more than her total of 22.

Rybakina has never beaten Sabalenka, but it's fair to say that she was a completely different player when they last met, a year and a half ago. The Kazakhstani No.23 seed won Wimbledon last summer and has emerged as one of tennis' leading lights, a player with the potential to truly dominate. Nobody has had a tougher route to the final, but she sailed through it at the expense of one set, eliminating grand slam winners Swiatek, Ostapenko and Azarenka along the way.

We all know about the strength of that Rybakina serve, but as formidable a weapon as it is, it has been broken 10 times over the course of the tournament. Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream and watch Australian Open 2023 from wherever you are.

Rybakina vs Sabalenka free live stream

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch the 2023 Australian Open women's final for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem (opens in new tab). Rybakina vs Sabalenka will start no earlier than 7.30pm AEDT (3.30am ET) on Saturday evening. That means viewers can also fire up a free Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Rybakina vs Sabalenka on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial, though it's less tempting now that the tournament is drawing to a close.

Watch a Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual Australian Open coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream in USA

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the US can watch Rybakina vs Sabalenka on ESPN and ESPN Plus, but be warned that the Australian Open final is set to start no earlier than 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Saturday morning. The 2023 Australian Open is being shown across ESPN's suite of TV channels and its ESPN Plus streaming service. Stream Rybakina vs Sabalenka live without cable If you don't have ESPN on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and ESPN Plus is the cheapest and most obvious place to start. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. Another good option is Sling TV. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). A costlier but even more thorough cable alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). And remember, use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall (opens in new tab).

How to watch Rybakina vs Sabalenka: live stream Australian Open final 2023 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open final on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus, with Rybakina vs Sabalenka set to start no earlier than 8.30am GMT on Saturday morning. Discovery+ subscriptions costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Rybakina vs Sabalenka: live stream Australian Open final in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the 2023 Australian Open women's final on TSN, but be warned that Rybakina vs Sabalenka will start at around 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Rybakina vs Sabalenka: live stream Australian Open final in New Zealand