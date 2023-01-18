Watch Australian Open: live stream and TV channel in US, UK and worldwide

Watch the Australian Open: live streams and TV channels worldwide

You can watch the Australian Open 2023 from anywhere in the world. Every tennis game is available for free on 9Now in Australia. You can also watch Australian Open tennis live streams on subscription services ESPN or ESPN Plus in the USA and Discovery Plus in the UK and Europe. We have full information on TV channels, prices and the streaming subscriptions just below, depending on where you are.

When is the Australian Open 2023 on TV?

The 2023 Australian Open tennis at Melbourne Park runs between Monday, January 16 and Sunday, January 29.

The men's and women's competitions run concurrently. The first four rounds take place in the first week of the tournament. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are in the second week. The women's final is on Saturday, January 28. The men's final is on Sunday, January 29.

Do bear in mind that the day's play starts at 11am AEDT in Australia. That's 7pm ET, 4pm PT and 12am GMT.

AO day four: Which games can you watch today?

Day four at the 2023 Australian Open brings us the bulk of the last of the second round games from Melbourne Park. Ons Jabeur, Zhang Shuai and Caroline Garcia are all playing in the women's competition.

In the men's contest, you can expect to see Dan Evans, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alex de Minaur and Holgar Rune. Here is a selection of the best matches:

Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Enzo Couacaud vs Novak Djokovic

Jenson Brooksby vs Casper Ruud

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Caroline Garcia

Claire Liu vs Belinda Bencic

Australian Open live stream prices

The 2023 Australian Open is free to watch in Australia, and it's worth remembering that Australian's can watch free on 9Now from abroad by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

Here are the best deals for watch the Australian Open where you are:

Australia

Australia is the best place to watch the Australian Open 2023. Not only is the timing right but every match has a free live stream on 9Now (opens in new tab).

USA

In the US, ESPN has the broadcasting rights to the 2023 Australian Open. You'll either need ESPN on cable or a cord-cutting service. ESPN Plus is the cheapest at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Other good options include Sling TV ($40 per month) or FuboTV (opens in new tab) ($69.99 per month) which has a 7-day free trial.

UK and Europe

Discovery Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch in the UK and EU. It costs £6.99 per month or £59.99.

Canada

The 2023 Australian Open is available to watch in full on TSN in Canada. If you If don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.

India

Rights to the Australian Open tennis belong to the Sony Pictures Network in India. Coverage is on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 5. You can watch those channels with a SonyLIV subscription (opens in new tab) starting at Rs 299.

New Zealand

It's Sky Sports that airs the Australian Open in New Zealand. You can watch with a subscription or use the Sky Sports Now streaming service which comes with a 7-day free trial. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month after that.