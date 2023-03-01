Manchester United vs West Ham live stream: how to watch FA Cup 5th round online

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream

You can watch Manchester United vs West Ham for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. In the US, the game is available to live stream on ESPN Plus. Football fans in India can tune in on Sony Ten 2 or via Sony LIV, while in Australia, it's being shown on Paramount Plus. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Manchester United vs West Ham just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Wednesday, March 1, 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 1.15am IST / 6.45am AEDT TV channel: ITV1 (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Sony Ten 2 (IN) | Paramount+ (AUS) Free live stream: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Manchester United vs Reading live stream: match preview

Just as a single swallow doesn’t make a summer, one trophy doesn't necessarily mean that Man Utd are back to their best, no matter how tantalizing or terrifying the prospect. Still, there's likely to be a carnival atmosphere at Old Trafford as the Red Devils host West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and Erik ten Hag's men will be keen to put on a show.

The timing of the tie is unfortunate for David Moyes, who was axed less than a year after being appointed Man United manager. Nearly nine years on it still stings, but bursting his former side's bubble might just dampen the pain.

The Hammers romped to their biggest victory of the season at the weekend, a Danny Ings-inspired 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest. In typical fashion though, Ings has to sit this one out as he's cup-tied, which means Michail Antonio is likely to lead the line. The Jamaica international has endured a nightmare season so far, though he chipped in on Saturday with his first league goal since October.

Man Utd's victory at the weekend was one to savor for rather different reasons. The League Cup triumph secured the first silverware of the ten Hag era, and at the Dutchman's first attempt.

The manner of the victory, in tandem with the Reds' stirring recent win over Barcelona and superb domestic form, has even led some excitable onlookers to count them as Premier League title contenders, though the majority of fans would no doubt disagree.

What they are, for perhaps the first time since Alex Ferguson's departure a decade ago, is a team that's unequivocally on the rise. Making the quarter-finals of the FA Cup would represent yet another step in the right direction.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the FA Cup for FREE in the UK.

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream: watch FA Cup for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) ITV shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for FA Cup matches in the UK, and will be showing Manchester United vs West Ham for free on ITV1. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT on Wednesday evening. The game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab). For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Manchester United vs West Ham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Manchester United vs West Ham from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday. The streaming service is showing all of this season's FA Cup games, and is also the place to live stream La Liga and Bundesliga soccer, plus live MLB, cricket, PGA Tour golf and NHL action. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads). Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described below.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham: live stream FA Cup in Australia

(opens in new tab) ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) has taken the broadcast rights to the FA Cup from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Manchester United vs West Ham in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 6.45am AEDT bright and early on Thursday morning. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month. As well as giving you access to FA Cup matches, it also offers gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside the country.

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream: how to watch FA Cup soccer in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet is showing Manchester United vs West Ham in Canada, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now (opens in new tab). Prices start at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription will get you additional games. It costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and as well as FA Cup soccer, it nets you WWE Network and coverage of the Bundesliga, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, Super League Rugby, and the NHL, including out-of-market games. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Manchester United vs West Ham on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 8.45am NZDT on Thursday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham live stream in India