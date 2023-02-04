How to watch Happy Valley season 3 finale online: stream episode 6 from anywhere

Watch Happy Valley series finale online

UK viewers can watch the Happy Valley season 3 finale (episode 6) for free on BBC One, or online via BBC iPlayer. Australians can watch it a day later, either on linear channel BBC First or with the IPTV service Foxtel Now. If you’re away from home in another country though, a VPN will ensure that you don’t miss the Happy Valley season 3 finale.

It’s been nine years since Sally Wainwright’s BAFTA-winning drama introduced us to West Yorkshire’s tough-talking Sgt Catherine Cawood, and now this superb police procedural is racing to a decidedly dramatic end. As bitter enemies Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) and Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) square up for one final confrontation, we explain how to watch Happy Valley season 3 episode 6 online, and stream the series finale from anywhere.

*Warning – potential season 3 spoilers ahead*

Royce (James Norton) recently made his daring escape from Leeds Crown Court with the help of some gangland associates. But he's willing to risk recapture if it means exacting one last act of revenge on that *bleep* Catherine first.

And it’s likely that Ryan (Rhys Connah) – Catherine’s grandchild and Royce’s estranged son – will be a pawn in his twisted plans. He’s managed to gain his trust, and is encouraging Ryan to start a new life with him in Spain. That could just be a ploy to draw the stoic Sgt out of hiding. But we’re worried he’s not above killing his own son if it meant his rival's emotional annihilation.

It's hard to imagine this northern noir ending happily. Will our strong-willed Sgt live to see retirement, and travel around the Himalayas in her beat-up Land Rover? The smart money’s on no, but you’ll want to tune in for the gripping series finale to find out for yourself.

Read on for our guide, which breaks down how you can watch Happy Valley season 3 finale (episode 6) online from anywhere now.

Watch Happy Valley season 3 finale for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch the climactic final episode of Happy Valley on Sunday, February 5 at 9pm GMT on BBC One, where viewers can expect a heart-stopping and longer than usual episode of about 70 minutes. You can also watch the Happy Valley finale live online FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), or on-demand shortly after its initial broadcast. BBC iPlayer is available to use on a wide array of devices, including desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside of the country? Use a VPN watch iPlayer while abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Happy Valley season 3 finale online from outside your country

If you find yourself stuck in a country where your favorite on-demand services aren’t available, then that's probably down to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch Happy Valley season 3 finale (episode 6) online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Happy Valley season 3 episode 6:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's stream - in this case, head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

Watch the Happy Valley season 3 finale without cable in the US

(opens in new tab) US fans eager to see the Happy Valley finale are in for a bit of a wait, as it’s recently been confirmed that season 3 won't arrive on AMC Plus (opens in new tab) until May 2023 (it will be broadcast on linear channel BBC America too). Looking to catch up with the first two seasons? They're currently part of the AMC Plus content library. You can get a subscription to AMC Plus from $6.99 a month (plus tax), but it offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) to new subscribers first. In addition to Happy Valley, you’ll find on demand access to top TV shows and new releases, such as Litvinenko, The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve and Mad Men. Remember: if you do sign up for a streaming service, you can watch it wherever you are - all you need to do it download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Happy Valley season 3 finale online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cable viewers Down Under can watch the last ever episode of Happy Valley (S03E06) via BBC First (opens in new tab), from Monday, February 6 at 8.30pm AEDT – only shortly after its UK release. There’s also the option of Foxtel's streaming equivalent Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full, cable-like experience. Boasting 30+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), you’ll need the Essentials Base pack at AU$25 a month, plus the AU$10 Drama Extra add-on for access to BBC First and the final installment of Happy Valley. The finale will also be available on Binge (opens in new tab), and at the earlier time of 12.15pm AEDT. Starting at AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) too. If you're not in Australia right now, you'll need to download a VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into your home coverage and watch your favourite movies and TV shows from anywhere.

Can I watch Happy Valley season 3 finale online in Canada?