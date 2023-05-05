Watch the Coronation free online: live stream King Charles' crowning in the UK, US and Commonwealth

FREE Coronation live streams

The Coronation of King Charles will be free on numerous TV channels and streaming services around the world. Viewers in the UK can choose between the BBC, ITV and Sky News, while Channel 7, Network 10 and ABC TV will show it for free in Australia. Full details on how to watch the coronation just below, and what time it begins. And don't forget: use a VPN watch King Charles' coronation for FREE from anywhere.

Your guide to The Coronation of King Charles

The first ceremony of its kind to be held in the UK in 70 years, the coronation of King Charles will be the most lavish monarchical event in British history, complete with golden horse-drawn carriages, grandiose sceptres and velvet-lined thrones. Excited to watch the Coronation of King Charles live? Let's hope it's not a reigny day!

Charles and Camilla will leave Westminster Abbey as king and queen, travelling in the Gold State Coach.

The festivities will begin with The King’s Procession, which will see the king and current queen consort, Camilla, travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach drawn by six royal horses, proceeding via The Mall, Whitehall, Parliament Street and Parliament Square.

It's at Westminster Abbey that Charles and Camilla will be crowned and enthroned. The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, in the presence of approximately 2,000 guests.

After the formalities, Charles and Camilla will leave Westminster Abbey as king and queen, travelling in the Gold State Coach as part of an even larger Coronation Procession. Harry is attending but Megan will be back in California, celebrating Archie's fourth birthday. No doubt she'll watch the Coronation on TV, like the the rest of us.

Read on for more details of how to watch the Coronation of King Charles free online from wherever you are.

What time does the Coronation start?

London, UK – 11am BST

New York, US – 6am ET

Los Angeles, US – 3am PT

Canberra, Australia – 8pm AEST

Auckland, NZ – 10pm NZST

New Delhi, India – 3.30pm IST

Tokyo, Japan – 7pm JST

How to watch the Coronation free online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Many of the UK's major broadcasters have confirmed that they will broadcast King Charles' coronation live and for free on Saturday, May 6. The ceremony will begin at 11am BST. BBC One and iPlayer The BBC will air coverage from 7.30am BST until 3pm BST across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC News and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (accessible coverage will be available through the Red Button). The BBC has also suspended the licence fee just for coronation weekend. Use our top-rated VPN (opens in new tab) to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere. ITV and ITVX ITV will broadcast King Charles' coronation on ITV1 and on ITVX (opens in new tab) from 8.30am until 3pm. Sky News and Sky.com King Charles' coronation will also be free to watch on Sky News, the Sky News app, YouTube (opens in new tab) and on Freeview, with dedication coverage running from 9am until 5pm.

How to watch the Coronation from outside your country

While King Charles' coronation will be on all kinds of TV networks, UK citizens currently abroad may still wish to watch the official BBC coverage instead. To do this, you'll need to use a VPN to avoid being geo-blocked. That's where the broadcasters prevent people abroad from watching their TV feeds.

A VPN is software for your computer or smart device, which allows you to stream as if you were in any location, in this case, the UK.

Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch King Charles' coronation for free in the US without cable

US fans can watch the Coronation live stream free on The Royal Family Channel on YouTube (yes, even the Royal Family has their own YouTube Channel). If you're planning to tune in from the US, you'll need to be prepared to lose a lot of sleep, as official proceedings begin at 6am ET / 3am PT in the early hours of Saturday morning. ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, NBC and BBC America are also providing live coverage of King Charles' coronation, with live coverage starting at 5am ET / 2am PT across all six channels. More ways to watch King Charles' coronation in the US without cable: If you don't have cable, don't worry. Comprehensive over-the-top streaming service FuboTV carries ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC as part of its line-up of more than 100 channels, and is priced from $74.99 a month. It offers a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial. CNN and BBC America, meanwhile, are available via OTT streaming service Sling TV. A subscription normally costs $40 a month.

How to watch the King's Coronation for free in Australia

(opens in new tab) King Charles' coronation starts at 8pm AEST on Saturday evening, and free live coverage is being provided by Channel 7 (opens in new tab), Network 10 (opens in new tab) and ABC TV (opens in new tab) in Australia. Channel 7's coverage runs from 4pm until 11.30pm, and can also be live streamed for free on the 7Plus (opens in new tab) streaming service. Network 10's coverage runs from 6pm until 11.30pm, and can also be live streamed for free on 10Play (opens in new tab). ABC TV's coverage runs from 7.30pm until 11pm, and can also be live streamed for free on the ABC iview (opens in new tab) streaming service. Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Australian coverage when travelling outside of Australia.

How to watch Coronation streams free in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, CBC will be broadcasting King Charles' coronation live, which means the event will also be streamed live and for free on CBC Gem (opens in new tab). You can pay $4.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem's on-demand library, but if you don't mind sitting through commercials you don't need to pay a thing. Away from Canada, but want to watch? You can subscribe to a VPN (opens in new tab) to bypass geo-restrictions and access your preferred streaming service.

How to watch Coronation streams for free in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) In New Zealand, TVNZ 1 is the place to watch King Charles' coronation, which means it's also being live streamed for free on the TVNZ Plus (opens in new tab) streaming platform. The ceremony begins at 10pm NZST on Saturday night, while live coverage starts at 8.05pm. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

How to watch the Coronation for free in India

(opens in new tab) It isn't clear if King Charles' coronation will be covered by any major broadcasters in India at the time of writing, but seeing as the event will be live streamed by The Royal Family Channel on YouTube (opens in new tab), it'll be easy to tune in regardless. The event is set to begin at 3.30pm IST on Saturday afternoon. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. If, for any reason, you find yourself unable to watch, a VPN will help you get around any georestrictions.

How can I watch and listen to BBC coverage of the Coronation? The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023, with coverage starting at 7:30am. Coverage will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with a signed version on BBC Two. Radio coverage will simulcast across BBC Radio 3, Radio 4, 5 Live, BBC World Service and BBC Sounds in the UK. Radio 4 coverage begins at 10am and Radio 3 will be broadcasting from 8:50am, live from Westminster Abbey. Outside the UK? Use our No.1-rated VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds from anywhere in the world.

How can I watch The Coronation Concert? The Coronation Concert will be broadcast from 8pm on Sunday May 7, 2023.