Chelsea vs Leeds live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Chelsea vs Leeds live stream

You can watch Chelsea vs Leeds on USA Network in the US today. Premier League fans in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 2 or via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad (opens in new tab). Full details on how to watch Chelsea vs Leeds just below.

Chelsea vs Leeds: match preview

Things could turn very ugly at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host their fierce Premier League rivals Leeds in what looks like a must-win game for Graham Potter's men. Chelsea's embarrassing 3-0 defeat to the same opponents at the start of the season was their lowest moment of the campaign, though such is the hostility towards Potter at the moment that some fans may argue otherwise. Either way, a repeat performance might spell curtains for the Blues' besieged head coach.

With Chelsea 10th and out of both domestic cup competitions, the club's supporters are baying for blood, though it's worth remembering that the team's struggles didn't start with Potter, who commands a near-identical record to his predecessor Thomas Tuchel this season. Naturally, that hasn't stopped fans from calling for Tuchel to now replace Potter at the helm.

A winless stretch of six games doesn't sound like the end of the world, but Chelsea fans simply aren't used to this, and the money that Todd Boehly has lavished on new signings raised expectations and shot patience. Of those, only Joao Felix has impressed so far, and goals are still proving extremely difficult to come by. And as if matters couldn't get any worse, skipper Thiago Silva has been sidelined with a serious knee injury.

If there's another team that knows all about playing well and paying heavily for squandered opportunities, it's Leeds. The Javi Gracia era got off to a winning start last weekend, but their FA Cup tie in midweek marked a return to the usual ways.

Leeds had two goals ruled out, hit the post, force a string of saves and were eventually undone by two long-range stunners as they somehow succumbed to Fulham, but they mustn’t let that dishearten them. Georginio Rutter looked particularly impressive on the night, and with Rodrigo injured and Patrick Bamford still working his way back to full fitness after a lengthy absence, a lively center-forward is exactly what the team has been crying out for.

Follow our guide to get a Chelsea vs Leeds live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Chelsea vs Leeds live stream on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures are shown on NBC and USA Network instead. How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Chelsea vs Leeds live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Leeds from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

(opens in new tab)We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy

Can you watch Chelsea vs Leeds in the UK?

Chelsea vs Leeds is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream (opens in new tab)

Chelsea vs Leeds live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Chelsea vs Leeds live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

More sport: here's how to watch an NBA live stream (opens in new tab)

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Leeds on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC, or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Chelsea vs Leeds on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Chelsea vs Leeds: live stream Premier League online in India