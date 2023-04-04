Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream

You can watch Bournemouth vs Brighton on Peacock TV in the US. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton just below.

Bournemouth vs Brighton preview

It's safe to say that Brighton have a few frustrations to air after taking an astonishing 33 shots on goal, only to somehow be held to a draw at the weekend. In the Seagulls' firing line are Bournemouth, who have hauled themselves out of the relegation places and could climb as high as 12th if they win – or slip back down to 18th if they lose and other results go against them.

Dominic Solanke's first league goal since November sealed a precious three points for Bournemouth on Saturday, though Gary O'Neil deserves plenty of plaudits too. Switching Dango Ouattara and Jaidon Anthony out for Ryan Christie and Marcus Tavernier seemed anything but a masterstroke at the time, but they completely changed the game and in the end the Cherries were well worth the victory.

But things are tight down there. One point separates Bournemouth from the drop zone, and they could yet be leapfrogged by both Leeds and Leicester, who are also playing tonight.

Having taken 26 more shots than their opponents, Brighton inexplicably had to convert a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 3-3 draw at Brentford on Saturday, with slack defending proving costly to Roberto de Zerbi's team. In an attacking sense, it was one of the standout performances of the season, though it was also a harsh but timely lesson ahead of the run-in.

Brighton are well-placed to qualify for European football for the first time in their history, and while the return of Evan Ferguson is extremely welcome from an offensive viewpoint, skipper Lewis Dunk needs to rally his troops and shore things up at the back, especially at set-pieces.

Follow our guide to get a Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Bournemouth vs Brighton: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad (opens in new tab). Peacock TV is live-streaming the vast majority of this season's English Premier League games, including this one, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Bournemouth vs Brighton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Bournemouth vs Brighton from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can you watch Bournemouth vs Brighton in the UK?

Despite kicking off at 7.45pm on a Tuesday, you can't watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Brighton on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously early start though, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 4.45am AEST on Wednesday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Bournemouth vs Brighton on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 6.45am NZST first thing on Wednesday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Bournemouth vs Brighton: live stream Premier League online in India