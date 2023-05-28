Watch Aston Villa v Brighton live stream

You can watch Aston Villa v Brighton on Peacock in the U.S, or on FuboTV in Canada. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar, while those in Australia need to catch the game on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Aston Villa v Brighton where you are just below.

Aston Villa v Brighton team news and preview

Aston Villa are within touching distance of clinching a remarkable European place, but must first see off a Brighton side already guaranteed of that prize.

It has been a season to remember for both clubs, but Unai Emery’s men will want to finish the job and secure seventh place and Europa Conference League football for next season, with Tottenham and Brentford one and two points behind respectively.

The Seagulls capped a remarkable season by securing a sixth-place finish with a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in midweek.

There was no separating the sides when they last met in December, a game that ended 2-2 at Villa Park with Danny Ings and Deniz Undav both scoring doubles.

Calum Chambers and Diego Carlos are doubts for Aston Villa after illness and a knock, while Alex Moreno, Jed Steer and Philippe Coutinho are injured.

Brighton’s Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, Robert Sanchez, Solly March and Tariq Lamptey are struggling with injuries.

Follow our guide to get an Aston Villa v Brighton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Aston Villa v Brighton: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Aston Villa v Brighton live stream on Peacock in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV live streams the vast majority of games. How to watch Aston Villa v Brighton without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both Peacock and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Aston Villa v Brighton from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Aston Villa v Brighton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Aston Villa v Brighton from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch Aston Villa v Brighton in the UK?

You can watch Aston Villa v Brighton live on Sky in the UK While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Aston Villa v Brighton live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch an Aston Villa v Brighton live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

More sport: here's how to watch an NBA live stream

How to watch Aston Villa v Brighton: live stream Premier League in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa v Brighton on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for an early start though, with kick-off set for midnight AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Aston Villa v Brighton: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Aston Villa v Brighton on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 2am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Cricket fan? How to watch a free IPL live stream

Aston Villa v Brighton: live stream Premier League online in India