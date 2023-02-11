Arsenal vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere today

Arsenal vs Brentford live stream

You can watch Arsenal vs Brentford on Peacock TV in the US today. Premier League fans in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 1 or via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Arsenal vs Brentford just below.

Arsenal vs Brentford: match preview

For years, it was a time-honored tradition for Arsenal's season to go up in flames in the space of a few brutal February days. So it is, then, that today's clash with Brentford feels like a genuine acid test of the Gunners' title credentials. Thomas Frank's men are unbeaten in the league since October, and since their promotion to the top-flight a year and a half ago, fixtures against Arsenal have taken on special significance for Bees supporters.

Man City losing to Spurs means that Arsenal's defeat to relegation candidates Everton last weekend wasn't as damaging as it could have been. They're still five points clear at the top of the table, but because Mikel Arteta and this group have never challenged for Premier League honors before, suffering their first major setback of the campaign appears to have severely dented the belief of considerable sections of their fanbase.

Plus, their next fixture on the horizon has given rise to the feeling that painful history could be about to repeat itself. Arsenal play Man City on Wednesday.

Brentford's first ever Premier League game was a stirring 2-0 victory over Arsenal in last season's curtain-raiser, a moment that will forever be cherished by the club's supporters. Since that day, there's been a bit of needle between the two sides, and Arsenal have gained the upper hand on the pitch.

The Bees are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run that has seen them take 19 points from a possible 27, while scoring victories over Man City and Liverpool along the way. They were sensational in beating Southampton last weekend, and Ivan Toney always tends to rise to the big occasions.

Follow our guide to get an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad (opens in new tab) Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's English Premier League games, including this one, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Arsenal vs Brentford in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Arsenal vs Brentford from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch Arsenal vs Brentford in the UK?

Arsenal vs Brentford is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream (opens in new tab)

Arsenal vs Brentford live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

More sport: here's how to watch an NBA live stream (opens in new tab)

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Brentford on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Arsenal vs Brentford on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Arsenal vs Brentford: live stream Premier League online in India