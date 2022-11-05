Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Both Tottenham and Liverpool have been driving their own fans up the wall over recent weeks, so it's anyone's guess how things will play out as they face off in north London on Sunday. They've each developed a nasty habit of gifting their opponents a head start in games, though the league table shows that Spurs are more adept at turning desperate situations around. They have a terrible record against the Reds, though, and you can read on to find out how to watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream from wherever you are.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 19 Premier League meetings with Tottenham, and that's not the only good omen for Jürgen Klopp's men. Spurs' record against the league's heavyweights this season is abysmal. Four games have produced three ugly defeats and a draw against Chelsea in which Antonio Conte's men were thoroughly outplayed.

However, if there's one team more confusing than Tottenham, it's Liverpool. Capable of beating Man City and Napoli but losing to Nottingham Forest and Leeds, they're all over the place, and nobody embodies the team quite like Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan frontman can veer from brilliant to bewildering in a matter of moments, though the way Spurs have struggled to handle big forwards, he'll be licking his lips here.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Harry Kane will smell blood in the water too. The Reds defense has been a horror show both individually and as a collective, and if Spurs' main man is unable to capitalize, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur have shown that they know exactly where the goal is.

Liverpool haven't won a league game on the road all season, losing three and drawing the other two. Is this the moment that changes? Follow our guide to get a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. Peacock TV is live streaming the majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Tottenham vs Liverpool in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but you can currently get $10 off each of your first three months. If you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tottenham vs Liverpool is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 3.30am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5.30am NZDT bright and early on Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

