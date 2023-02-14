PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch Champions League online from anywhere

Watch a PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream

You can watch PSG vs Bayern Munich on CBS and Paramount Plus in the US. In Canada, every Champions League game is available on DAZN. In the UK, today's match is being televised on BT Sport, while football fans in India can tune in on Sony Ten 2 or via Sony LIV. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich just below.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: match preview

Paris on Valentine's Day is a recipe for kinship and harmony but all is not well at PSG, because of course it isn't. Skipper Marquinhos is apparently waging a war against the club's own fanbase, Lionel Messi has been in and out of the team with fitness issues, and Neymar's ego is taking care of the rest. Fortunately for coach Christophe Galtier, Kylian Mbappe could return to action as Paris Saint-Germain host six-time European champions Bayern Munich in the first leg of their blockbuster Round of 16 tie.

Les Parisiens have struggled badly without their superstar No.7, losing back-to-back games for the first time all season. If Mbappe's place in the PSG pecking order wasn't entirely clear before, it shouldn't be anymore.

Munich too have had their on-field issues, though recent signs are promising. After drawing three games in a row during a rocky January, they've racked up a trio of convincing victories on the spin, scoring at least three goals on each occasion, with Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, and Kingley Coman all notching twice.

That Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry have also chipped in shows the mind-boggling breadth of quality at Julian Nagelsmann's disposal, and the recent signing of Joao Cancelo – widely considered the best wing-back in the world, though Achraf Hakimi might disagree – adds yet another razor-sharp blade to their offensive armory.

Football fixtures don't get much bigger than this, so follow our guide to get a PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream and watch the Champions League online from anywhere.

How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich: live stream UCL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch PSG vs Bayern Munich on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich without cable A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. If you sign up with the promo code ADVANCE, you can get a 30-day Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab), which would let you live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich and pretty much the entirety of the Round of 16 for nothing. The code expires on Tuesday, April 4. Alternatively, if you don't have CBS on cable, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV (opens in new tab) from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch Champions League football like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch a PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of PSG vs Bayern Munich. Coverage starts at 7.15pm GMT on BT Sport 2, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch PSG vs Bayern Munich on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Champions League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch UCL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch PSG vs Bayern Munich on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich: live stream Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch PSG vs Bayern Munich on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 7am AEDT bright and early on Wednesday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

More sport: how to watch a Formula E live stream

How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich: live stream Champions League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch PSG vs Bayern Munich on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 9am NZDT on Wednesday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: live stream Champions League online in India