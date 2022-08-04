Premier League live stream 2022/23: how to watch every EPL fixture from anywhere

Another nail-biter awaits as the 2022/23 Premier League season roars into action. After years of dominance by Man City and Liverpool, Antonio Conte's might just be in for a title tilt too. Man Utd's progress under new manager Erik ten Hag promises drama, with or without Cristiano Ronaldo, while for sheer joy and nostalgia, nothing beats Nottingham Forest's return to the top flight after 23 years away. Follow our guide for the best ways to get a Premier League live stream and watch every 2022/23 EPL fixture online wherever you are in the world (opens in new tab).

Jaws dropped when Man City signed goal machine Erling Haaland in the summer, but Pep Guardiola has a patchy track record with No.9s. Jürgen Klopp's blood and thunder tactics, however, seem to fit new Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez like a glove, and the Uruguayan looks poised to dovetail beautifully with Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal have been amongst the summer's biggest spenders, but whereas the North London rivals have undoubtedly strengthened with the additions of Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus respectively, Thomas Tuchel's team is something of an unknown quantity. Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly are high quality signings, but the loss of Antonio Rüdiger could yet prove catastrophic. And then there's all the undoubted action at the other end of the table along with the curveball of a winter World Cup.

Whatever unfolds over the coming weeks and months, our guide has you covered - here's how to watch a Premier League live stream this season and catch every 2022/23 EPL fixture online from anywhere on earth right now.

We've set out how you can live stream Premier League football in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the EPL like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Premier League from anywhere

How to watch the Premier League: live stream every 2022/23 fixture in the UK

Live Premier League rights are split three ways in the UK, between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 2022/23 season, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is set to show 128 matches live, while BT Sport (opens in new tab) will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) will live stream 20 matches.

(opens in new tab) How to watch 2022/23 Premier League on Sky If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

(opens in new tab) How to watch 2022/23 Premier League on BT Sport BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles - or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. For the full lowdown, check out our guide to the best BT Sport deals (opens in new tab), offers, and packages. A more flexible option is BT's £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which gets you access to everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

(opens in new tab) How to watch 2022/23 Premier League on Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is set to live stream two rounds of Premier League fixtures in their entirety: matchweek 12 (18-20 October) and every Boxing Day fixture (26 December). New customers can watch up to 10 of Amazon's 20 games without paying a thing by taking advantage of Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Once that free trial's over, and Amazon Prime subscription costs £7.99 per month or £79 per year, and includes free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store. However, bear in mind that from 15 September 2022, prices will rise to £8.99 per month and £95 per year. If you sign up to the annual subscription before then, you'll pay the cheaper price of £79.

How to watch Premier League in 4K Ultra HD - plus HDR and Dolby Atmos options

Those looking to watch this season's games in the UK with the optimum viewing experience are well served by all three broadcasters.

Sky is offering broadcasts of all of its matches in Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos sound to Sky Q subscribers, and it's also added the option of HDR for live broadcasts.

That brings it in line with BT Sport Ultimate channel, has been showing Premier League games in HDR as well as 4K Ultra HD for some time.

Amazon is also offering a select number of its games in 4K.

How to watch EPL soccer: live stream 2022/23 Premier League in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch the 2022/23 EPL season unfold across Peacock TV, NBC and USA Network in the US. The bulk of the action is being shown on Peacock, which is live streaming every game that's on NBC, plus plenty more.

(opens in new tab) How to watch 2022/23 Premier League on Peacock Peacock costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

(opens in new tab) How to watch 2022/23 Premier League on Sling Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both NBC and USA Network in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) How to watch 2022/23 Premier League on FuboTV Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC and USA Network in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

How to get a Premier League live stream: watch EPL 2022/23 soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) It's all change in Canada for the 2022/23 Premier League season. Soccer fans can now watch every single EPL game both live and on-demand on FuboTV, which also has the rights to Serie A soccer. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$14.99 each month if you sign up for the CA$179.93 yearly plan. It's also got a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport is the place to watch every single Premier League 2022/23 fixture live in Australia. Fans who are happy to brave often unsociable kick-off times can stream Optus Sport coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch a 2022/23 Premier League live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) It's all change in New Zealand for the 2022/23 Premier League season. Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is now the place to watch EPL football, and fans can watch every single fixture live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to FA Cup soccer and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

(opens in new tab) Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the 2022/23 Premier League live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) recently changed, with new plans starting at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP), though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream Premier League action on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

2022/23 Premier League teams

Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest replaced Burnley, Watford and Norwich in the Premier League ranks this season. Here are all 20 teams playing in the 2022/23 Premier League.

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League predictions 2022/23

Man City and Liverpool have finished in the top two in three of the past four seasons, and it would be a suprise if that wasn't again the case come May 28, 2023.

However, at the start of the season most of their key rivals seem to be in a much better place than they were a year ago. Antonio Conte, whose Chelsea team beat Pep Guardiola's Man City and Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool to the title in 2017, has had a full pre-season with Tottenham, while there are hopes that Gabriel Jesus could have a transformative effect on Arsenal.

Man Utd are a long way off where they'd like to be, but the appointment of Eric ten Hag offers a semblance that common sense has finally returned to Old Trafford.

Chelsea, however, are an intriguing proposition after the summer departure of Antonio Rüdiger, who has been their outstanding player for much of his time at the club. There's instant pressure on Kalidou Koulibaly to plug the hole at the heart of the Blues' ageing backline, while Raheem Sterling has been signed in the hope that he can bring coherence to a forward line that, for all of the millions that have been lavished on it, has never clicked under Thomas Tuchel.

West Ham, Leicester and Brighton came closest to embarrassing the Super League Six last season, but while that represented progress for both the Hammers and the Seagulls, it was a major backwards step for Brendan Rodgers' Foxes, who played well below their level, albeit partly because of injuries.

If Graham Potter manages to solve Brighton's goalscoring woes, Patrick Vieira continues his astonishing transformation of Crystal Palace, and Thomas Frank carries on defying the odds at Brentford, the competition in that area of the table could be stiffer than ever this season.

Newcastle, who are now being bankrolled by endless reserves of cash in the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, are amongst the clubs who are expecting to have a much better time of things this campaign, as are Aston Villa, who have spent enormous sums of cash under Steven Gerrard.

Premier League fixtures 2022/23

(All times BST)

Friday, 5 August

8pm - Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Saturday, 6 August

12.30pm - Fulham vs Liverpool

3pm - Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

3pm - Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

3pm - Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

3pm - Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

5.30pm - Everton vs Chelsea

Sunday, 7 August

2pm - Leicester City vs Brentford

2pm - Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

4.30pm - West Ham United vs Manchester City

Saturday, 13 August

12.30pm - Aston Villa vs Everton

3pm - Arsenal vs Leicester City

3pm - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

3pm - Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth

3pm - Southampton vs Leeds United

3pm - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham

5.30pm - Brentford vs Manchester United

Sunday, 14 August

2pm - Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

4.30pm - Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, 15 August

8pm - Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Saturday, 20 August

12.30pm - Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

3pm - Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

3pm - Everton vs Nottingham Forest

3pm - Fulham vs Brentford

3pm - Leicester City vs Southampton

5.30pm - Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Sunday, 21 August

2pm - Leeds United vs Chelsea

2pm - West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

4.30pm - Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Monday, 22nd August

8pm - Manchester United vs Liverpool

Saturday, 27 August

12.30pm - Southampton vs Manchester United

3pm - Brentford vs Everton

3pm - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

3pm - Chelsea vs Leicester City~

3pm - Liverpool vs Bournemouth

3pm - Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

5.30pm - Arsenal vs Fulham

Sunday, 28 August

2pm - Aston Villa vs West Ham United

2pm - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

4.30pm - Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tuesday, 30 August

7.30pm - Crystal Palace vs Brentford

7.30pm - Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

7.45pm - Southampton vs Chelsea

8pm - Leeds United vs Everton

Wednesday, 31st August

7.30pm - Arsenal vs Aston Villa

7.30pm - Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

7.30pm - Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

7.45pm - West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

8pm - Liverpool vs Newcastle United