Paris-Roubaix live stream 2022: how to watch UCI WorldTour cycling from anywhere

L'enfer du Nord (The Hell of the North), returns this weekend to its familiar April setting. Paris-Roubaix is the cobbliest, most-storied and, in the minds and behinds of many, widely regarded as the most brutal of the Classics thanks to its extensive sapping cobbled sections. The race is the third monument of the men's 2022 season following Milan-Sanremo and Tour of Flanders. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Paris-Roubaix live stream online today from anywhere.

With steady rain expected before and during the event, this year's race looks set to be another seriously messy affair.

Reigning men's champion Wout van Aert has been ruled out thanks to a positive covid test, potentially creating an opportunity for runner-up Tom Pidcock, alongside his teammate and past winner Michał Kwiatkowski.

Tom Dumoulin, Tiesj Benoot, and Christophe Laporte meanwhile round out an impressive looking Jumbo-Visma line up that will be expecting a strong showing on Saturday.

Read on for everything you need to know on how to watch a Paris-Roubaix live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a FREE Paris-Roubaix live stream online

There are plenty of ways to watch a FREE Paris-Roubaix live stream, with SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) showing all of the action in Australia.

If you fancy your cycling coverage with some European flavour, free UCI Road World Championships coverage is also available via France 3 (opens in new tab) in France, Sporza (opens in new tab) in Belgium, Rai (opens in new tab) in Italy and RTVE (opens in new tab) in Spain.

And if you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN (opens in new tab) to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2022 live stream from anywhere

If you're desperate to watch the Paris-Roubaix but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Paris-Roubaix live stream from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the SBS website or app (opens in new tab)

2022 Paris-Roubaix live stream: how to watch online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans based in the UK are spoilt for choice, with Paris-Roubaix set to be shown live by Eurosport, GCN+, and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a whole year; the GCN+ streaming service also costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year; and the Discovery+ Entertainment and Sport package costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Coverage of the men's race starts at 10am on Sunday. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2022: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Both the women's and men's races are being shown on SBS Viceland, which means that viewers can live stream the Paris-Roubais action on the free-to-use SBS On Demand (opens in new tab). The men's race starts at 6.20pm AEST on Sunday evening, with the women's race following on at 8.25pm AEST. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Alternatively, you can tune into the race with a GCN+ subscription, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 annually. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS live stream - just grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to live stream Paris-Roubaix 2022 online in the US

(opens in new tab) NBC's streaming service Peacock TV (opens in new tab) will be showing both the women's race and the men's race in the US. The men's race starts at 5.20am EDT / 2.20am PDT on Sunday morning, with the Women's race following on at 6.25am ET / 3.25am PT. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month - or $10 per month for the commercial-free service. If you find yourself unable to access your normal coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch 2022 Paris-Roubaix: live stream cycling in Canada