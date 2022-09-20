Pakistan vs England live stream: how to watch 1st T20i cricket online from anywhere

England take on Pakistan in Karachi today, in the first game in a seven-match series, as two of the most accomplished T20 teams face each other ahead of the upcoming cricket World Cup. The match offers a rare home appearance for Pakistan following the attack on the Sri Lanka team by gunmen back in 2009. Read on as we explain how to watch a Pakistan vs England live stream and see the 1st T20i online from anywhere.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, whose family originates from Pakistan, takes on the role of captain for the tourists in place of Jos Buttler, who is set to miss the early stages of the tour with a calf injury.

The absence of key batsman Jonny Bairstow, who is also set to miss the T20 World Cup after breaking his leg in a freak golfing accident, presents an opportunity for the previously exiled Alex Hales who is recalled to the England setup after superb white ball showings for Notts Outlaws and Trent Rockets.

Pakistan will meanwhile be without the long-term injured batsman Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable Pakistan vs England live stream and watch the 1st T20 international online from wherever you are.

1st T20I: 7.30pm PKT (local) / 3:30pm BST, Tuesday 20th September

2nd T20I: 7.30pm PKT (local) / 3:30pm BST, Thursday 22nd September

3rd T20I: 7.30pm PKT (local) / 3:30pm BST, Friday 23rd September

4th T20I: 7.30pm PKT (local) / 3:30pm BST, Sunday 25th September

5th T20I: 7.30pm PKT (local) / 3:30pm BST, Wednesday 28th September

6th T20I: 7.30pm PKT (local) / 3:30pm BST, Friday 30th September

7th T20I: 7.30pm PKT (local) / 3:30pm BST, Sunday 2nd October

How to watch Pakistan vs England: live stream T20 cricket for FREE in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) The Pakistan vs England 1st T20 is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab) which has the rights to the entire seven-match series. Play is set to begin at 7.30pm PKT across all seven days. PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with the only details required being your phone number to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab) and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free live stream you would at home . Use a VPN to watch PTV Sports from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Pakistan vs England T20 cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official Pakistan vs England broadcasting options for India, the US and South Africa, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Pakistan vs England: live stream T20 international cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the Pakistan vs England T20 series. Play gets underway at each day of the series at 3:30pm BST, including this 1st T20, with Sky's coverage starting at 3pm on each day. Find the best Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) and sign up on the Sky website (opens in new tab). And if you can't watch on TV, the Sky Go app has you covered so that you can watch on your laptop, mobile, tablet, Xbox or PS4. If you're looking to watch the Pakistan vs England T20 series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Now sports passes start at £11.99. And if you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to safely live stream the action.

Pakistan vs England live stream: where to watch T20 international cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is where cricket fans can watch every match of the Pakistan vs England T20 series live in the US Play starts at 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT across all seven days of the series. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - with your first month currently available with a 50% discount (opens in new tab).

How to watch Pakistan vs England in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch Pakistan vs England on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play in the 1st T20 set to begin at 12.30am AEST in the early hours of Wednesday morning. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). There are no lock-in contracts and it gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic Package costs $27.50 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Pakistan vs England: live stream T20 cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Pakistan vs England T20 international series, with play set to begin at 8pm IST on each day of the match with coverage on Sony Six and Six HD. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch Pakistan vs England live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Pakistan vs England: live stream 1st T20 in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch Pakistan vs England on Sky Sport, with the action set to get underway at 2.30pm NZST. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch Pakistan vs England: live stream Test cricket in South Africa