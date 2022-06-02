Nadal vs Zverev live stream: how to watch French Open semi-final online

There's no letting up for Rafael Nadal, who celebrates his 36th birthday by taking on a formidable looking Alexander Zverev in the 2022 French Open semi-finals. The Spaniard has taken a gruelling route through this tournament, but the way the tall German is playing, this could prove to be Nadal's toughest match so far. Read on as we explain how to watch a Nadal vs Zverev live stream wherever you are - including ways to watch the 2022 French Open absolutely FREE.

Despite being the No.3 seed, Zverev wasn't really supposed to be here. Fan-favorite Carlos Alcaraz seemed destined to make it to the final four and had the entire crowd willing him on to a possible all-Spanish semi-final. Having previously never beaten a top-10 player at a majors, though, the 25-year-old German had other plans.

Zverev simply thumped his teenage opponent off the court. His powerful serve and forehand forced Alcaraz further and further back off his baseline, and his telescopic limbs seemed to deal with anything that came back.

Nadal's victory over Novak Djokovic on Monday night was nothing short of astounding, but having spent almost 15 hours on court - his clashes against Nole and Felix Auger-Aliassime being especially punishing encounters - you have to wonder how much he's got left in the tank, but then that's the thing with Rafa. There is no tank.

Here's how to watch a Nadal vs Zverev live stream at the 2022 French Open from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Nadal vs Zverev for FREE

Nadal vs Zverev is available to watch absolutely FREE on 9Gem in Australia. That's assuming you stay up late enough, as we're expecting it to start at around 10.45am AEST on Friday night. With these two playing, you know it'll be worth it.

That means viewers can also fire up a free Nadal vs Zverev live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices, and showing plenty more French Open action.

Alas, there aren't many fans as lucky as those Down Under. In most tennis-loving countries around the world, you have to pay for your French Open fix.

Watch a Nadal vs Zverev live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing Nadal vs Zverev.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing the best VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a French Open live stream from anywhere

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN for Nadal vs Zverev

Using a VPN to watch French Open tennis from abroad is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab)

How to watch Nadal vs Zverev: live stream French Open tennis in the US without cable

How to watch Nadal vs Zverev: live stream French Open tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ have the rights to broadcast all of the action from the French Open in the UK. Nadal vs Zverev is set to get underway at somewhere near 1.45pm BST on Friday afternoon. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Nadal vs Zverev in Australia

(opens in new tab) As explained above, 9Gem and the 9Now online service (opens in new tab) are your destinations for watching French Open tennis for free Down Under. Nadal vs Zverev starts at 10.45pm AEST on Friday night. Die-hard tennis fans may want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free - though that's less of a draw now that there are only a handful of matches taking place each day. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions below.

How to live stream Nadal vs Zverev and watch French Open tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the French Open on TSN, with Nadal vs Zverev set to begin at 8.45pm ET / 5.45am PT on Friday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Nadal vs Zverev live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Nadal vs Zverev: live stream tennis in New Zealand