Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Bottom-of-the-table Man Utd face 12th-placed Liverpool in what may be one of the strangest meetings of English football's greatest rivals. They're unlikely to be down there for long, but their current positions are a fair reflection of how each team has performed so far. Having overseen two atrocious displays, Eric ten Hag's future is already being questioned, while some Liverpool fans have been just as quick to write this season off. It's a funny old game, and you can read on to find out how to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool online and get a Premier League live stream today, no matter where you are.

There’s nothing quite like a confrontation with an arch-enemy to sharpen the focus, but then again that's what Red Devils fans had hoped ahead of both of their meetings with Liverpool last season, which they lost 5-0 and 4-0. Five of those nine goals came from the boot of Mohamed Salah, who also laid on two assists and bagged a hat-trick at Old Trafford.

United's problems are many and deep-rooted, but ten Hag hasn't done himself any favors by selecting the same personnel that have underperformed week-in week-out for months, especially when there are players like Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga and James Garner itching to be given a chance. It’s easier to get rid of a coach than to overhaul a badly mismatched squad, and a third successive defeat could prove devastating.

Darwin Núñez's suspension could be a blessing in disguise for Jürgen Klopp, whose team may benefit from a return to the attacking systems of old. A pair of fortuitous richochets helped to salvage a draw against Fulham in their opener, before a solo goal of the season contender from Luis Díaz rescued a point against Crystal Palace.

The offside trap that served them so well last season is also looking increasingly precarious, but do United have the ambition to put it to the test? Follow our guide to get a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Man Utd vs Liverpool in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN will help you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Man Utd vs Liverpool from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Man United vs Liverpool in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Man United vs Liverpool on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Monday afternoon. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Today's best Peacock TV deals (opens in new tab) Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) US$4.99 /mth (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

Man United vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Man United vs Liverpool on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Monday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Man Utd vs Liverpool is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously early start though, with kick-off set for 5am AEST on Tuesday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Man Utd vs Liverpool on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST on Tuesday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Man United vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League online in India