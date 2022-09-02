Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Man Utd vs Arsenal is a fixture that's lost much of its luster since those epic title battles around the turn of the millennium, but there's a real buzz in the air as the Gunners, who top the table with five wins from five, visit Old Trafford on Sunday. United have won three in a row and have made serious moves in the transfer market. Can they burst Mikel Arteta's bubble? Read on to find out how to watch a Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream and catch the Premier League online, no matter where you are.

Ten Hag has found a formula that works, but he has a couple of big decisions to make now. United didn’t splurge £82million on Antony just for social media engagement, after all. And now that Casemiro has had a few weeks to settle in, it's surely a matter of time before the erratic Scott McTominay makes way.

Lisandro Martinez has brought a ferocious energy to the oft-maligned United back line, and the combative Argentine is going to have to be at his very best against Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal's new No.9 has been a revelation, arguably the standout player in the league so far this season, and it's not just his dribbling prowess and eye for goal that United will need to be aware of.

He's struck up an instant understanding with the players around him, most notably Arsenal skipper Martin Ødegaard, while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are major threats cutting in from the flanks. Fans on both sides are dreaming of the glory years again, so follow our guide to get a Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Man United vs Arsenal: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Man United vs Arsenal on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on USA Network and NBC. How to watch Man United vs Arsenal without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Man Utd vs Arsenal in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Man Utd vs Arsenal from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Man United vs Arsenal on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Man Utd vs Arsenal is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 4pm BST, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Arsenal on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 1.30am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Premier League football fans can watch Man Utd vs Arsenal on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.30am NZST on Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Man United vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League online in India