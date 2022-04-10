Man City vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Tthe pressure is very much on this afternoon as defending champs Manchester City take on Liverpool in this crucial top of the table clash at the Etihad. City seemingly had an unassailable lead at the top of the table just a few weeks back, but the Merseysiders' never-say-die attitude has seen them claw back the deficit to just one point going into this massive match. Read on to find out how to watch Man City vs Liverpool online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Man City vs Liverpool live stream Date: Sunday, April 10 Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST / 11.30am EDT / 8.30am PDT / 9pm IST / 130am AEST / 3.30am NZST Venue: The Etihad Stadium, Manchester US live stream: USA Network (via Sling FREE trial (opens in new tab)) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Liverpool are currently on a run of 12 straight wins in the league, while Tuesday's impressive 3-1 win over Benfica in the Champions League won't have done their confidence any harm ahead of this massive fixture.

City also picked up a big win in their European encounter on Wednesday, managing to find their way past Atletico Madrid's parked bus with a 1-0 win at home thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne goal.

The reverse fixture back in October ended in an exciting 2-2 stalemate, with De Bruyne's deflected late equaliser helping City to a deserved point after a moment of genius by Mohamed Salah looked to have earned Liverpool victory.

Follow our guide to get a Man City vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

Watch Man City vs Liverpool live stream online in US without cable

(opens in new tab) NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Man City vs Liverpool kicks off at 11.30am EDT / 8.30pm PDT this morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's currently claim $10 off your first month (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man City vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Man City vs Liverpool from anywhere

How to watch a Man City vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off in front of an expected capacity crowd at the Etihad at 4.30pm BST, with coverage of the game starting at 4pm BST. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Man City vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Man City vs Liverpool, which kicks off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday. DAZN costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 (opens in new tab) for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Man City vs Liverpool in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 1.30am AEST on Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport (opens in new tab) coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man City vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.30am NZST on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Man City vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League action online in India