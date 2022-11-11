Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Falling into the relegation zone prompted Southampton to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl with Nathan Jones this week, and the Saints' new era begins in unusual circumstances. They face Liverpool at Anfield, and for both clubs it's the last game before the six-week Premier League break. It's set to be a whilwind occasion for the new boss, and you can read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Southampton live stream (opens in new tab) from wherever you are.

Southampton's last nine league games have yielded just one victory and five points, and it's been five years since they even scored a scored a goal at Anfield. Fans have been demanding change, though the appointment of Jones hasn't exactly been met with universal acclaim owing to his lower league credentials.

He worked wonders at Luton over two spells either side of a brief and unhappy stint at Stoke. In his first full seasons in charge, he led Luton to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship, before saving them from relegation and establishing them as one of the best teams in the division during his second spell.

This fixture has added spice given that Liverpool raided the Saints for six of their top players over a three-year period from 2015 to 2018. One of those, Virgil van Dijk, is still there, and hoping to help propel the Reds into the top six before jetting off to Qatar for World Cup duty.

One player that will be determined to showcase his talents is Roberto Firmino, having been left out of Brazil’s World Cup squad this week. Follow our guide to get a Liverpool vs Southampton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Liverpool vs Southampton live stream on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures are shown on NBC and USA Network instead, as in the case of this one. How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Liverpool vs Southampton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Liverpool vs Southampton from anywhere:

Can I watch a Liverpool vs Southampton live stream in the UK?

Liverpool vs Southampton is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Liverpool vs Southampton live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Southampton on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Liverpool vs Southampton on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Liverpool vs Southampton: live stream Premier League online in India