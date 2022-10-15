Liverpool vs Man City live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Liverpool and Manchester City have formed the top two in three of the past four seasons, but the 13 points that separate them now shows how badly off the pace the Reds have been this term. However, they come into this clash off the back of one of their most convincing displays of the campaign, and City one of their least - albeit with Erling Haaland kicking back on the bench. These two tend to inspire the best in each other, so read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Man City live stream from wherever you are.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez are all back amongst the goals, and Salah in particular has been a real thorn in City's side over the course of this rivalry. But the Reds have had false dawns before, most notably the Community Shield thriller that ended with Haaland being dubbed a flop by the British press, and Liverpool being hailed as title favorites. What a difference a couple of months make.

The personnel may have changed but those Liverpool full-backs are still a major issue, and with João Cancelo and any two of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez roaming the flanks, they could be in for a long afternoon.

There aren't many playmakers better at exposing defensive frailties than Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, while Virgil van Dijk, who's been accused of complacency in some quarters, will have to be at his very best to slow down Haaland, plunderer of 20 goals already this season.

Let's not forget that Liverpool were 14 points behind City in January, and came within a whisker of snatching the title. Is this the day their season explodes into life? Follow our guide to get a Liverpool vs Man City live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games but some fixtures are shown on NBC and USA Network instead, including this game. How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Liverpool vs Man City in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Liverpool vs Man City from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Liverpool vs Man City live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Liverpool vs Man City on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Liverpool vs Man City live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Liverpool vs Man City is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 4pm BST, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Man City on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Kick-off is set for 2.30am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning, and fans can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Liverpool vs Man City on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4.30am NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Liverpool vs Man City: live stream Premier League online in India