Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Bournemouth would be pleased as punch if the Premier League table looked like this come the end of the season. Liverpool... not so much. In 16th place and already seven points off the leaders, Jürgen Klopp's men have kicked off the campaign in dismal fashion, but there's no time like the present to turn their fortunes around, and they could go up to sixth win a win. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream and get a Premier League online, no matter where you are.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream Date: Saturday, August 27 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 7.30pm IST / 12am AEST / 2am NZST Venue: Anfield, Liverpool Live stream: Peacock TV (US) | FuboTV (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU) | Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) (IN) | Sky Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Talk of an injury crisis has distracted from the fact that Liverpool were handed a pretty friendly set of opening fixtures, but two draws and an excruciating defeat means that title speculation has given way to finger-pointing. Nobody encapsulated the mood better than James Milner and Virgil van Dijk, who squabbled throughout their 2-1 defeat to Man United on Monday.

Bournemouth were taught a footballing lesson by Arsenal last Saturday, and it's time to find out how much Scott Parker's men learned. The Cherries can take enormous belief from the way Fulham went at the Reds earlier this month, and if they can provide decent service to Kieffer Moore, the hulking center forward could cause havoc in the Liverpool box.

Follow our guide to get a Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Liverpool vs Bournemouth in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Liverpool vs Bournemouth from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch a Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League live stream in the UK?

Liverpool vs Bournemouth is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV, Optus Sport or FuboTV. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 2am NZST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: live stream Premier League online in India