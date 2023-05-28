Leicester vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League online and on TV

Watch a Leicester vs West Ham live stream

You can watch Leicester vs West Ham on Peacock and Syfy in the US. It's on Sky Sports in the UK, while those in Australia can catch the match on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Leicester vs West Ham where you are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, May 28, 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 9.30pm PT / 7.30pm IST TV channel: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock, Syfy (US) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Leicester vs West Ham team news and preview

Leicester welcome West Ham to the King Power Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season, knowing that they must win to stand any chance of avoiding relegation. Can the hosts pull off a great escape?

A truly torrid campaign for Leicester is on the verge of ending in the ultimate disaster: demotion to the Championship just seven years after being crowned champions of England. Monday’s battling draw away to Newcastle has given Dean Smith’s side a fighting chance of avoiding the drop – but only a first victory in six games, coupled with Everton dropping points at home to Bournemouth, will be enough for the underachieving Foxes. With their fate out of their hands, it’s hardly a hopeful situation – but, as ever, it’s not over until the proverbial fat lady sings.

West Ham, meanwhile, head to the East Midlands mathematically safe after their own flirtation with relegation this term. For the visitors, next month’s Europa League final is the priority – but they’ll be determined to end their domestic campaign on a high. David Moyes’ team have found some good form of late, winning four of their last five games in all competitions – most recently a 3-1 triumph at home to Leeds last Sunday. The Hammers may have safely avoided the trapdoor themselves, but they could still have a big say in matters down at the bottom.

How to watch Leicester vs West Ham: live stream in the US without cable

How to watch Leicester vs West Ham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Leicester vs West Ham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Leicester vs West Ham from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch Leicester vs West Ham in the UK?

Yes. Leicester vs West Ham will be live on Sky Sports in the UK. Outside the UK? While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Leicester vs West Ham live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Leicester vs West Ham live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Leicester vs West Ham: live stream Premier League in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Leicester vs West Ham on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Leicester vs West Ham: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Leeds vs Tottenham on Sky Sport in New Zealand. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Leicester vs West Ham: live stream Premier League online in India