Leeds vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

High-flying Arsenal travel to Yorkshire on Sunday to take on a Leeds side that is desperate for a win. Sitting in 14th, and just three points above the drop zone, the Peacocks could do with a morale boosting victory and the safety it would offer. Can they shock the Gunners and give City the upper hand in the race for the title, or is this really an Arsenal that's ready to win things? Here's how to watch a Leeds vs Arsenal live stream, no matter where you are.

Leeds vs Arsenal live stream Date: Sunday, October 16 Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 6.30pm IST / 12am AEST / 2am NZDT Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Live stream: Peacock TV (US) | FuboTV (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU) | Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) (IN) | Sky Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Arsenal come into this game off the back of a hard-fought win in the Arctic Circle against Bodø/Glimt in midweek, and they can expect a similarly frosty reception from the Elland Road faithful. The Gunners will be looking to put pressure on Manchester City in their battle for the top spot of the Premier League table, with Pep Guardiola's side facing Liverpool later on Sunday. Mikel Arteta will be expecting nothing less than a convincing win.

Leeds have now gone five games without a win. Their last victory came at home to Chelsea at the end of August. The Whites haven't beaten Arsenal at Elland Road in over 20 years, either – a 1-0 win in November 2000 – so Jesse Marsch's team will need to dig deep if they're to come away with anything here.

To make matters worse, the Gunners have kept three clean sheets in their four away games so far this season. Can Leeds find a way through? Follow our guide to get a Leeds vs Arsenal live stream and watch the Premier League online from wherever you are.

Leeds vs Arsenal live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Leeds vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 9am ET / 6am PT bright and early on Sunday morning. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Can I watch a Leeds vs Arsenal live stream in the UK?

Leeds vs Arsenal is a Sunday 2pm kick-off but you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV (opens in new tab) or Optus Sport.

Leeds vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Leeds vs Arsenal live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Leeds vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Leeds vs Arsenal on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 12am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Leeds vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Leeds vs Arsenal on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 2am NZDT on Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Leeds vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League online in India