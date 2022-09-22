Laver Cup live stream: how to watch Federer's farewell online from anywhere

Team Europe takes on Team World at the O2 Arena in London tomorrow for the 2022 Laver Cup but it's Roger Federer's farewell to professional tennis that will take center stage. The tournament will serve as the Swiss legend's final appearance. He will be teaming up with career rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both of whom are confirmed to play for Europe. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 Laver Cup live stream from anywhere.

Team Europe will also include world number two Casper Ruud, Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas and former world number one Andy Murray, with the team captained by Swedish legend Björn Borg.

Team World will meanwhile be lead by John McEnroe, with fellow Americans Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Jack Sock lining up alongside Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, and Australia's Ález de Miñaur.

Played over three days, with three singles matches and one doubles match per day, one point is awarded for a win on Friday, two for a win on Saturday and three for a win on Sunday. The first team to reach 24 points is crowned champion, with each match a best-of-three sets affair, and each player needing to take part in one singles match on either Friday or Saturday.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a 2022 Laver Cup live stream from wherever you are.

Laver Cup schedule 2022

Friday, September 23

1.00pm Day Session

Match 1 – Singles

Match 2 – Singles

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 3 – Singles

Match 4 – Doubles

Saturday September 24, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 5 – Singles

Match 6 – Singles

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 7 – Singles

Match 8 – Doubles

Sunday September 25, 2022

12.00pm – Day Session

Match 9 – Doubles

Match 10 – Singles*

Match 11 – Singles*

Match 12 – Singles*

*If needed

How to live stream the Laver Cup 2022 for FREE

(opens in new tab) Stan Sport (opens in new tab) is showing every match of the Laver Cup ad-free, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can watch the Laver Cup for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. (opens in new tab) Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League football action, as well as plenty more sports events throughout the year. It's a late one for those in Australia, though. The action starts at midnight AEST on Friday and Saturday and at 11pm AEST on Sunday's final day of play. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

Watch a US Open live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the Laver Cup.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

How to watch Laver Cup 2022: live stream ATP tennis for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the UK can tune into the 2022 Laver Cup on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. It also offers programming from Discovery’s networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and more. Eurosport also comes with a Sky TV package (opens in new tab)starting at £26 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

How to watch Laver Cup: live stream tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the Laver Cup comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel, which shows a host of tennis action throughout the season. Play is set to start at 8am ET / 5am PT on Friday and Saturday and at 7am ET / 4am PT on Sunday. How to watch Laver Cup 2022 without cable If you don't have cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab), which offers it as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package, each of which costs $35 per month. Whichever package you choose, you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half-price with this discount. (opens in new tab) A costlier but more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan (opens in new tab), which also includes Tennis Channel, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Its standard plan costs $69.99 per month. Use the 7-day FREE trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) to test it out before you commit. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Laver Cup 2022 and watch tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the Laver Cup on TSN5 or the French-language channel TVA Sports. If you get either channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Laver Cup tennis live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play is set to start at 8am ET / 5am PT on Friday and Saturday and at 7am ET / 4am PT on Sunday. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch US Open 2022: live stream tennis in New Zealand