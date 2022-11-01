IND vs BAN live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online

India face Bangladesh in a pivotal clash that could ultimately decide who finishes second in Group 2 and reaches the semi-finals. Both teams are level on points but India's vastly superior net run rate means they hold fate in their own hands. However, they're also under a much heavier weight of expectation than the Tigers. Here's how to watch an India vs Bangladesh live stream from anywhere for the T20 World Cup 2022.

India's tournament got off to the perfect start with a last-gasp comeback victory over Pakistan and a comfortable win over the Netherlands, but South Africa brought Rohit Sharma's men back down to Earth. With first place now the Proteas' to lose, a previously uber-confident India would be more than happy to take that second spot and be done with it.

They undoubtedly have much more heavy artillery than Bangladesh, but this is a team that's so deeply in thrall to Virat Kohli that when the main man's form is off, it can tip the balance of everything. After two excellent outings he struggled in the last game, and Ravichandran Ashwin's mankad attempt on David Miller reeked of desperation.

Bangladesh's thrilling victory over Zimbabwe was the momentum-generator that Shakib Al Hasan needed. Bangladeshi jubilation was cut short when Nurul Hasan's overzealous wicketkeeping rendered Mosaddek Hossain's final delivery a no-ball, prompting even wilder celebrations when they clinched the victory by three runs moments later. They have nothing to lose, and everything to gain.

India vs Bangladesh begins at 6pm ACDT (local) / 7pm AEDT / 8am GMT / 1pm PKT / 1.30pm IST / 9pm NZDT / 4am ET / 1am PT on Wednesday, November 2. Follow our guide to get an IND vs BAN live stream online from wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) IND vs BAN live stream with a Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)

Get your first month for half-price now. Sling TV is an affordable way to watch all the T20 World Cup 2022 and a lot more besides. This US-based streaming services hosts a tonne of US cable channels including Willow TV which shows much of the year's cricket. Sling is $35 per month after the first month. Willow is a $10 add-on but your first month is just $7.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup cricket in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in Australia can watch a India vs Bangladesh live stream and the rest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab). If you don't have Fox Sports as part of a pay TV package, your best bet is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. Play between India and Bangladesh gets underway at 6pm ACDT on Wednesday evening, which is 7pm AEDT. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Travelling away from Aus? Use a VPN to watch Kayo Sports from abroad. (opens in new tab) Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, F1, MLB, NRL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Foxtel. It's also worth noting that you can catch a fair few T20 World Cup 2022 matches for free in Australia – although not this one – as part of Channel 9's free-to-air T20 World Cup coverage. You can tune in for free to those on Channel 9HD, 9GemHD and 9Now (opens in new tab). The full Channel 9 T20 World Cup schedule can be found here (opens in new tab).

How to watch IND vs BAN T20 cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official T20 World Cup 2022 broadcasting options, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream IND vs BAN from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch IND vs BAN: live stream the T20 World Cup in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports (opens in new tab) subscribers in India can watch an India vs Bangladesh live stream either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Play begins at 1.30pm IST on Wednesday. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream T20 World Cup games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab), which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch IND vs BAN: live stream T20 World Cup 2022 for FREE in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) India vs Bangladesh is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab), which is showing the 2022 T20 World Cup in its entirety. That's fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab) or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Play between India and Bangladesh is set to begin at 1pm PKT on Wednesday afternoon. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free T20 World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service (opens in new tab) and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch IND vs BAN: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in the UK can watch India vs Bangladesh on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), along with every game of the T20 World Cup. Play is set to begin at 8am BST on Wednesday morning. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Aussie in the UK? Use a VPN to live stream the free T20 coverage (opens in new tab) on 9Now as if you were at home.

How to watch IND vs BAN: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. India vs Bangladesh starts at 9pm NZDT on Wednesday evening. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the T20 World Cup online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have the channel on cable, the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is also showing the cricket live, and it's also the place to live stream every single Premier League game this season. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their usual coverage just like they would at home.

IND vs BAN live stream: how to watch T20 World Cup cricket in the US