How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 online from anywhere – Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and Fog

Things are looking fraught as Yellowstone nears its mid-season break. Jamie’s steamy rendezvous with the enigmatic Sarah Atwood of Market Equities could jeopardise the ranch, Montana’s forests are ablaze, and John’s navigating his new political career like a bull in a china shop. Expect some major fireworks as we explain below how to watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 6 online from anywhere.

*Warning – season 5, episode 5 spoilers ahead*

“Watch ‘em Ride Away” inaugurated an old-fashioned cowboying adventure as John, Lloyd, Rip, Colby, Teeter and friends set off on a cold, uncomfortable weekend of branding cattle. Kayce (Luke Grimes) welcomed the break after his family’s recent bereavement, and hard-bitten Beth (Kelly Reilly) didn't want to miss out either.

Ah yes, Beth. She once again proved she's the most Wild in the West. She laid out vegan activist Summer (Piper Perabo) for criticizing the grisly buffet of game on their dinner plates. Yet, this brawl saw them evenly matched ("nine years of jiujitsu, b***h), trading hilarious barbs and proving equals in the art of whopping ass.

Meanwhile, upcoming episode “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and Fog” will see Summer stumble upon the Dutton family burial site and a gravestone marked Patience Dutton – an unheard of character we’ll likely learn about in Yellowstone spin-off 1923) – while the sight of a medivac helicopter in the promo trailer suggests that the branding expedition led by John (Kevin Costner) could come to a tragic end.

Just read on for our guide below, explaining how to watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 6 online from anywhere now.

How to Watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 6 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Yee-haw! Yellowstone season 5, episode 6 will be on Paramount Plus UK (opens in new tab) from Monday, December 12 at 12am GMT – not even 24 hours after its US debut! Subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub, although a one week-long FREE trial (opens in new tab) is available to those who haven’t signed-up before. Plus, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab). If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 6 from outside your country

Out of the country when Yellowstone season 5 is released? If so, you'll be unable to catch the all-new episodes of the Western drama series thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Yellowstone season 5, episode 6 online, no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Yellowstone season 5, episode 6 will air on the Paramount Network Sunday, December 11 at 8pm ET / PT. New episodes will air once a week. However, because season 5 boasts a higher than usual 14 episodes, a mid-season break is planned after the episode 7 airs on December 18, with the show then expected to return by summer 2023. While cable viewers can watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 6 live on the Paramount Network, if you want to watch episodes on-demand, they’re available the day after broadcast to anyone with a valid cable login, via the Paramount Network app (opens in new tab). To watch Yellowstone season 5 in the US without cable, you'll need a cord cutting service such as Sling (opens in new tab), Hulu + Live TV (opens in new tab) or YouTube TV to get the Paramount Network. Currently, the cheapest option is through Philo which costs $25 per month (opens in new tab). Sling comes in at $46 per month, with the first month half-price. Here's how to catch up on Yellowstone seasons 1-4 (opens in new tab). Outside the US? You can take your cable cutting subscription services with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Yellowstone season 5, episode 6, ‘Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and Fog’, will air on Paramount Plus Canada (opens in new tab) on Sunday, December 11 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) and explore hundreds of films, TV shows, and original Paramount Plus content at no cost. But when the trial period ends, monthly membership is CAD$5.99 unless you decide to cancel. And if you’re looking to binge the first 4 seasons of Yellowstone, you can find those on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), available to stream for CND$9.99 a month. Even better? You can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) before paying a thing. Download a VPN (opens in new tab), and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

