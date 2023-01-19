How to watch Truth Be Told season 3 online: stream the Apple TV Plus crime drama

Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer returns as podcaster Poppy Parnell, this time investigating multiple child disappearances in Oakland alongside school headmistress Eva, played by Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane). This could be Poppy’s most difficult case yet, and our guide below explains how to watch Truth Be Told season 3 online now.

Watch Truth Be Told season 3 online Premiere date: Friday, January 20 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Watch now: Apple TV Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab) Cast: Octavia Spencer, Gabrielle Union, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Ron Cephas Jones, Peter Gallagher, David Lyons, Ana Ayora Season finale: Friday March 24

Debuting in 2019, Truth Be Told was adapted from the Kathleen Barber novel Are You Sleeping by writer and showrunner Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife, Justified).

Full of suspense, intrigue, and a love for true crime reporting, Spellman won an NAACP Image Award for the season 1 pilot, which saw Aaron Paul play Warren Cave, a man incarcerated for decades for murder but which he may have been wrongly convicted of.

This time the stakes are even higher though as Poppy and Eva confront the stark disparity of media coverage between Caucasian child abductions and the unreported disappearances of black teens; seeking to find the missing girls, potential victims of a sex trafficking ring, and bring them justice.

Season 3 will reunite Spencer with co-stars Mekhi Phifer (Dawn of the Dead), Tracie Thoms (Straight Up, Death Proof), Haneefah Wood (Nurse Jackie) and David Lyons for another gripping crime conspiracy – and personally, we can’t wait to get hooked all over again.

(opens in new tab) This impeccably acted crime drama, led by Octavia Spencer, returns for its third season on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) on Friday, January 20 at 12am PT / 3am ET. Like last season, it will be comprised of 10 episodes, with each one released weekly until the finale on March 24. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries, sports coverage and kids shows, with most offered in glorious 4K and HDR, there's currently a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial for you to try it out. If you choose to continue, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter works out as $6.99 / £6.99 / AU$9.99 per month (opens in new tab).

Where is Apple TV Plus available?

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast or Apple TV Plus on Roku, in addition to Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – although now well over 100 and counting – but what is available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode and is one of the best Apple TV shows on the platform. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson. Bad Sisters (opens in new tab) is one of the more recent hits popular with audiences and critics.

But the service's breakout success has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso. It's earned an army of fans and an impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations back in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace and Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

We can’t wait to see Harrison Ford in new comedy series Shrinking on January 27. He’ll star alongside Jason Segel (Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), who co-created the show and also plays Jimmy, a therapist who decides to be brutally honest with everyone in his life after the death of his wife. From the minds behind Scrubs and Ted Lasso, and featuring the grizzled charm of Mr. Ford, we’re expecting this to be a laugh riot.

Then on February 17 comes the neo-noir thriller Sharper, set in New York and boasting a hugely talented ensemble cast: Julianne Moore (Far From Heaven), John Lithgow (Dexter), Justice Smith (All The Bright Places) and Sebastian Stan (Fresh). With no one what they seem and everybody out to inherit billions of dollars, just who is playing who in this slick, taut, twisty film from Benjamin Caron?

A first for Apple TV Plus, subscribers can enjoy new reality TV series My Kind of Country when it debuts on March 24, when we'll see country music icons Jimmy Allen, Kacey Musgraves, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck join Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon in a global search for country music’s next big thang.